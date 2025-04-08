Blockbuster Tigers Trade Idea Swaps Top Prospects For Help With Injured Outfield

The Detroit Tigers have surged into first place in the American League Central Division on the strength of a four game winning streak, after the Bengals topped the visiting New York Yankees on Monday by a 6-4 score. But they remain depleted in the outfield, with injuries still sidelining third-year player Parker Meadows, 28-year-old Matt Vierling and sophomore backup Wenceel Pérez.

The trio combined for 141 starts in center field last season, playing key roles as the Tigers pushed to their first experience of postseason play in a decade. Their absence leaves a large gap in the Detroit outfield — and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers may have just the player to fix it. But acquiring that prospect will not come cheaply for the Tigers as they make their push for a second straight playoff trip, and hope to make it past the AL Division Series this time.

In fact, it may take a blockbuster deal — one that would see the Tigers surrender their No. 1 overall prospect in exchange for the Dodgers’s counterpart.

Actually, MLB Pipeline lists Japanese import Roki Sasaki as the top Los Angeles “prospect,” but Sasaki has not thrown a pitch in the minor leagues and has already started three big league games since signing with Los Angeles in the offseason as the most sought-after Japanese player since Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017.

Outside of Sasaki, the top-ranked Dodgers prospect is 24-year-old Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles’ second-round pick, 40th overall, in 2022 out of Louisville.

Dalton Rushing Converting to the Outfield

Primarily a catcher who plays first base as well, Rushing finds his path to the Major Leagues blocked on multiple fronts on the Dodgers’ loaded, World Series-winning roster. With two-time All-Star Will Smith behind the plate, and an eight-time All-Star at first base in Freddie Freeman entering the fourth year of a six-year, $162 million contract, Rushing is looking at a protracted stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

That, presumably, is why the Dodgers are moving Rushing — who has hit 50 home runs in 242 minor league games and another 28 in his three college seasons at Louisville — to the outfield.

That is exactly where he could help the Tigers, who are in dire need of outfield help thanks to their injury crisis. Jon Conahan, a writer for Athlon Sports, urged that the Dodgers deal Rushing to Detroit, for his own sake as well as the Tigers’.

“The Tigers also have an above-average farm system, so this move could allow the Dodgers to recoup some assets for one of their top prospects,” Conahan wrote.

But what would that price be? What could the talent-rich Dodgers possibly need?

Top Pitching Prospect May be Needed to Get Rushing

The answer is starting pitching. With the shaky injury histories of Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani still not ready to take the mound after shoulder surgery, and Los Angeles still planning to use a six-man rotation once Ohtani returns, pitching depth for the Dodgers still could use improvement.

The Tigers have a top prospect who has struggled in his two big league starts in 2025, but 22-year-old rookie Jackson Jobe remains the No. 1 prospect in the Tigers system, and the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball — or No. 3 if Sasaki is discounted.

A fireballer who was clocked at 101.8 mph in 2024 Spring Training, Jobe was the third overall pick in 2021, an unusually high pick for a high school pitcher.

But the Tigers need to upgrade their outfield if they hope to make a return trip to the postseason. If the Dodgers were willing to add another prospect and possibly international bonus pool cash to the deal, the blockbuster trade could be on the table at some point before the July 31 trade deadline.