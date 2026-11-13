Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus is back in the skipper position with the Houston Astros after having spent the last several years as a bench coach with the New York Yankees.
Tigers fans may not look back upon Ausmus’ time with the club with much fondness, considering their lack of playoff success during his tenure. And it’s clear that he understands that some Astros fans may have doubts about his hiring, but he had a specific message for them.
Former Detroit Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus Has A Message For His Doubters In Houston
For anyone who has doubts about Ausmus being hired as the manager of the Astros, he had a specific message for those fans.
“I’d say let’s go win,” Ausmus said via Brian McTaggart on X, formerly known as Twitter. “For the ones who are doubters, let me bring you back in. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to win, we’re going to do our work in Spring Training and hopefully get the most out of the players.”
Ausmus, who spent several years of his playing career in an Astros uniform, is also excited to be back with the organization.
“I’m very excited to be back with Houston,” he said. “This is a place I spent for 10 years as a player and looking back on my career, if I picture myself as a player, it’s wearing an Astros uniform.”
He also reiterated that while it’s certainly difficult to win the World Series, that needs to be the organization’s goal.
“I don’t worry (about expectations),” Ausmus said. “We need to win the World Series. That’s what we’re here to do. I think that should be the goal every single year. It’s very difficult to win the World Series, but that should be the goal.”
Brad Ausmus Is Looking Forward As Astros Manager
While the Astros have enjoyed recent success in winning multiple titles, the focus of Ausmus will be moving forward and looking ahead rather than reminiscing about the past.
“I’m not here to talk about glory days. I’m here to talk about the Houston Astros today and the Houston Astros going into 2027, which is now my main focus and certainly the goal is to win the World Series,” he said. “Making the playoffs, great step. Winning the division, great step. But the goal is, and should be every single year, to win the World Series.”
Former Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus Directly Addresses Doubters