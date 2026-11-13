Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus is back in the skipper position with the Houston Astros after having spent the last several years as a bench coach with the New York Yankees.

Tigers fans may not look back upon Ausmus’ time with the club with much fondness, considering their lack of playoff success during his tenure. And it’s clear that he understands that some Astros fans may have doubts about his hiring, but he had a specific message for them.

Former Detroit Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus Has A Message For His Doubters In Houston

For anyone who has doubts about Ausmus being hired as the manager of the Astros, he had a specific message for those fans.

“I’d say let’s go win,” Ausmus said via Brian McTaggart on X, formerly known as Twitter. “For the ones who are doubters, let me bring you back in. We’re going to go out there and we’re going to win, we’re going to do our work in Spring Training and hopefully get the most out of the players.”

Ausmus, who spent several years of his playing career in an Astros uniform, is also excited to be back with the organization.

“I’m very excited to be back with Houston,” he said. “This is a place I spent for 10 years as a player and looking back on my career, if I picture myself as a player, it’s wearing an Astros uniform.”

He also reiterated that while it’s certainly difficult to win the World Series, that needs to be the organization’s goal.