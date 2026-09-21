Former Tigers Fan Favorite Makes Surprise Return to Comerica Park

Former Detroit Tigers fan favorite Brandon Inge returned to familiar territory on Saturday night, but this was far from a conventional baseball game.

Inge made a surprise appearance at Comerica Park, stepping to the plate for the Party Animals during the Savannah Bananas’ Banana Ball weekend in Detroit. The 49-year-old received a loud welcome from a crowd of more than 40,000 as he returned to the ballpark where he spent the bulk of his MLB career.

The longtime Tiger entered the game as the Party Animals’ “Golden Batter,” a Banana Ball rule that allows a team to select any hitter to bat once per game regardless of where the club is in its normal batting order.

Inge made the most of the theatrical introduction. He came onto the field wearing a hooded robe before revealing a black-and-pink No. 15 Party Animals jersey and golden batting helmet.

The result wasn’t quite as dramatic as the entrance, as Inge grounded out to shortstop. Still, the moment gave Tigers fans another opportunity to welcome back one of the franchise’s most recognizable players from the 2000s.

Inge Returns to the Comerica Park Batter’s Box

Saturday marked Inge’s first plate appearance at Comerica Park in more than a decade.

Inge played for the Tigers from 2001 through 2012, spending parts of 12 seasons in Detroit before finishing his MLB career with the Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates. His previous at-bat at Comerica Park came in 2013 while playing for Pittsburgh, during what ultimately became his final major-league season.

While Inge was never the biggest offensive star on Detroit’s roster, his longevity and versatility made him a fixture during an important period in franchise history. He was there as the Tigers went from one of baseball’s worst teams to an American League contender, including Detroit’s run to the 2006 World Series.

His connection to Michigan also continued after his playing career ended. Inge still lives in the area and operates a baseball and softball training facility in Brighton, called Inge Performance Lab.

Former Tigers Pitcher Shane Greene Also Joins the Party

Former Detroit reliever Shane Greene also suited up for the Party Animals, pitching a scoreless inning in his Banana Ball debut. Greene faced four batters, didn’t surrender a hit and issued one walk.

Of course, a walk works a little differently in Banana Ball. Instead of simply taking first base, the hitter can sprint around the bases while the defense attempts to get the ball to every position player, adding another layer of chaos to the sport’s unconventional rules.

Greene pitched for the Tigers from 2015 until 2019 and was an All-Star during his final season with Detroit. His most recent MLB appearance came with the Chicago Cubs in 2023.

The Comerica Park appearance wasn’t Greene’s first experience with an alternative version of baseball, either. He previously participated in a Cosmic Baseball event at LMCU Ballpark in Michigan in August.

Banana Ball Draws Huge Interest in Detroit

The Party Animals and Firefighters played Friday and Saturday in Detroit, with the official Banana Ball schedule listing a 5-4 Firefighters win on September 18 and a 3-2 Firefighters victory on September 19.

Interest in the event went well beyond the fans who ultimately made it through the gates.

More than 200,000 people entered the ticket lottery for the two Detroit games, according to The Detroit News, with both games selling out.

Banana Ball has grown into a traveling baseball spectacle combining legitimate competition with choreographed celebrations, trick plays, music and a collection of rules designed to keep the game moving.

The Savannah Bananas and the broader Banana Ball organization have increasingly taken the show into major professional venues, with the 2026 schedule featuring stops at stadiums including Busch Stadium, Gillette Stadium, Globe Life Field and Progressive Field.

Whether Comerica Park will be included again remains to be seen. The organization’s 2027 world tour schedule is expected to be revealed on October 15.