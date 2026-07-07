Breaking: Tigers Officially Make Coaching Change

The Detroit Tigers are still facing an uphill battle in the American League Central standings, currently 10 games below the .500 mark and sitting in third place behind the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians.

While they’re 6-4 in their last 10 games, there remains plenty of uncertainty regarding the future of ace starting pitcher Tarik Skubal with the club as the MLB Trade Deadline inches closer and closer.

However, the Tigers have announced a meaningful change to their coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their matchup against the visiting Athletics at Comerica Park later in the evening.

The Detroit Tigers Have Announced A Coaching Change Before Facing The Athletics

Before facing the Athletics on Tuesday evening at Comerica Park, the Tigers officially announced a coaching change.

Third base coach Joey Cora is leaving the organization in what manager A.J. Hinch called a “mutual decision” between the two.

“I love Joey. Joey loved being a Tiger,” Hinch said via Brad Galli on X, formerly known as Twitter. “But similar to a family, sometimes it doesn’t last forever. We had some philosophical differences… We hugged, I’m better for having worked with him.”

Billy Boyer is going to take over Cora’s responsibilities at third base on an interim basis. Cora had been in his position since being hired in December of 2023.

Joey Cora Had Been With The Tigers Since December 2003

Cora had an extensive MLB playing career, which included being named an MLB All-Star in 1997. During his career, he hit 30 home runs with 294 RBIs; he suited up for the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Cleveland Indians.

After retiring, Joey Cora began his coaching career in the Cubs‘ minor league system before joining Ozzie Guillén’s staff with the White Sox in 2003. He later became Chicago’s bench coach and filled in as interim manager on several occasions. While with the White Sox, the club won the World Series in 2005.

Cora also managed Venezuela’s Tiburones de la Guaira during the 2005-06 winter season and interviewed for the Brewers‘ managerial vacancy in 2010.

Following Guillén’s departure from Chicago in 2011, Cora briefly joined him with the Marlins, again serving as interim manager during a suspension. He later managed the Pirates‘ Double-A affiliate before moving to Pittsburgh’s major league coaching staff.

After stops with the Mets in 2022 and 2023, he joined the Tigers.

Tigers Fans React To The News Of Joey Cora’s Departure

Following the news of Cora’s departure, the reactions from fans began to pour in.

“Well this is out of left field. I know fans had issues with Cora at times but teams rarely change the 3B coach mid season unless the manager gets let go. Just goes to show you the Tigers are going to do anything they can to keep winning and avoid a sell off this year,” this fan said.

Another fan noted, “Had to happen. Way too many mistakes in sending guys.”

“The fact he remained for so many years is insane,” said this fan.

And finally, this fan noted, “I blame Cora for the collapse last season. A rally destroyer.”