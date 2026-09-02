Detroit Tigers Announce Big Brett Callahan News After Terrible Twins Loss

The Detroit Tigers play their series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. This series has been a complete nightmare for Detroit so far. This is because they lost the first game of the series 11-1 and then followed it up by losing 15-2 to Minnesota in the second game. With this, Detroit desperately needs a bounce-back game against Minnesota on Thursday.

Given how poorly things have gone for the Tigers this series, they are naturally making some changes to their batting order against the Twins. This includes a notable change with Brett Callahan.

Detroit Tigers Announce Brett Callahan News

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 18: Brett Callahan #34 of the Detroit Tigers hit his first career home run in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 18, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

After not starting in the Tigers’ most recent game against the Twins, Callahan will be back in the lineup for them on Thursday. The rookie will be batting sixth and in left field for Detroit in this matchup.

With Callahan returning to left field for Detroit against the Twins, Riley Greene will be switching to DH.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their series finale against Minnesota.

K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

C. Keith 1B

R. Greene DH

E. Valencia C

B. Callahan LF

M. Clark CF

J. Peck SS

Z. McKinstry RF

Callahan Is Showing Plenty of Promise Early on With the Tigers

Getty Detroit Tigers have announced a Brett Callahan Decision before their series against the Kansas City Royals.

Since being called up to the Tigers’ lineup last month, Callahan has been showing promise with the AL Central club. In his first 13 career MLB games with Detroit since being promoted, he has posted one home run, six RBI, and a .281 batting average. He has also gotten a hit in four out of his last five appearances, so he has been seeing the ball well for Detroit.

With Callahan being one of the Tigers’ most promising prospects, they are hoping that he can continue to make an impact during this final stretch of the season. It will be intriguing to see if he can have a big game for Detroit as they look to bounce back from their awful start to the series.

Looking at the Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have been having some major struggles lately, as they have lost eight out of their 10 games. With this, they now have a 63-75 record and are seven games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card spot in the American League.

It has not been a fun year for the Tigers, and it led to them trading away multiple of their players ahead of the deadline. It will be interesting to see if they can at least bounce back against the Twins and get themselves a win.