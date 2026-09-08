Detroit Tigers Make Quick Brett Callahan Announcement During Twins Series

The Detroit Tigers defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in their series opener on Monday. Now, the Tigers are gearing up for the second game of their series against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Ahead of their Tuesday game against the Twins, Detroit has provided an announcement regarding rookie outfielder Brett Callahan.

Detroit Tigers’ Brett Callahan Returning to the Lineup vs. Twins

After not playing in Detroit’s most recent game against the Twins, Callahan is returning to the lineup for them on Tuesday. He will be batting sixth and playing left field for the American League Central club.

With Callahan playing left field, Riley Greene will be switching to DH for Detroit’s game against the Twins.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their Tuesday game against the Twins.

Kevin McGonigle SS

Gleyber Torres 2B

Colt Keith 1B

Riley Greene DH

Eduardo Valencia C

Brett Callahan LF

Max Clark CF

Hao-Yu Lee 3B

Zach McKinstry RF

Callahan Needs to Respond After Bad Last Game With Tigers

In his most recent appearance for the Tigers on Sep. 6, Callahan had a bad day at the plate. The rookie outfielder went 0-for-4 and struck out four times. Now, he will be aiming to have a much-needed response game for Detroit.

With Callahan looking to maintain his spot on the Tigers’ major league roster, it is clear that this is an important game for the youngster. It will be interesting to see if he can turn things back around as Detroit looks to extend their winning streak.

Where the Tigers Are Right Now

The Tigers are entering this matchup with a 66-78 record and fourth in the American League Central. They are nine games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox in AL Central and have lost six out of their last 10 games.

Overall, it has been a tough season for the Tigers. It will be interesting to see if they can defeat the Twins on Tuesday from here.