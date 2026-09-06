Detroit Tigers Make Sudden Brett Callahan Decision for Guardians Finale

The Detroit Tigers play the final game of their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. After defeating the Guardians 6-0 in their most recent game, Detroit will be looking to keep their momentum going and pick up another victory.

The Tigers are making some alterations to their lineup for their game against the Guardians. This includes a notable decision regarding rookie outfielder Brett Callahan.

Detroit Tigers Make Sudden Brett Callahan Decision Before Guardians Finale

Callahan is set to start for the Tigers for the first time since their Sep. 2 matchup against the Minnesota Twins. While he did pinch-hit for Detroit on Sep. 4 against Cleveland, he has not started a game during this series. Now, he is getting the chance to do so on Sunday.

Callahan will be batting sixth and playing left field for the Tigers on Sunday.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their series finale against the Guardians.

K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

C. Keith 1B

R. Greene DH

D. Dingler C

B. Callahan LF

B. Malgeri RF

M. Clark CF

J. Peck SS

Tigers’ Callahan Looking to Earn More Playing Time

With Callahan not starting in recent games, it is clear that he is entering this game with the hope of having a strong performance. The rookie outfielder is fighting for more playing time right now and looking to prove to Detroit that he is ready to be an everyday player in the majors.

If Callahan has a strong game for Detroit, it would likely help his chances of starting in their next game as well. He has a lot of potential and has already shown promise early on in his major league career this season. In 16 games so far this campaign with the Tigers, he has posted one home run, one triple, one double, and a .257 batting average.