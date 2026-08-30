Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Brett Callahan News During Dodgers Series

The Detroit Tigers are back on the field on Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for their series finale. The Tigers will be looking to build off their hard-fought 2-1 win over the Dodgers in their most recent game.

The Tigers are making some changes to their lineup for this game against the Dodgers. This includes with rookie outfielder Brett Callahan.

Detroit Tigers Announce Brett Callahan News

After not starting in Detroit’s most recent game against the Dodgers, Callahan is returning to the lineup. This is because he will be batting fifth and playing in left field for Detroit against Los Angeles.

With Callahan entering the lineup again, Javier Baez will be switching from left field to shortstop.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their game against the Dodgers.

G. Torres 2B

C. Keith 1B

K. McGonigle 3B

D. Dingler C

B. Callahan LF

Z. McKinstry RF

H. Lee DH

M. Clark CF

J. Baez SS

Callahan Having Solid Start to His MLB Career With the Tigers

After being called up to the Tigers’ roster earlier this month, Callahan has been having himself a nice start to his MLB career. In 10 games so far with the American League Central team, he has recorded one double, one triple, one home run, six RBI, and a .292 batting average.

Now, with Callahan returning to the Tigers’ lineup, he will be looking to have a big game against Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact the promising rookie can make for Detroit as they aim to keep their winning streak going.