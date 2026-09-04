Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Brett Callahan News Before Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers finished their series off against the Minnesota Twins on a strong note, as they won the final game of it by an 11-6 final score. There is no question that the Tigers needed this win, as they were blown out in each of the two previous games against Minnesota.

Now, as the Tigers prepare for their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, they have announced some lineup news regarding outfielder Brett Callahan.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Brett Callahan News

The Tigers have revealed their batting order for their Friday game against the Guardians, and Callahan officially will not be in the lineup. This comes after he batted sixth for Detroit in their most recent game and played left field.

With Callahan coming out of the lineup, Riley Greene is set to replace him in left field.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their series opener against Cleveland.

G. Torres DH

K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

D. Dingler C

R. Greene LF

B. Malgeri RF

S. Torkelson 1

B M. Clark CF

J. Baez SS

Taking a Look at Callahan’s 2026 Season With the Tigers

Since being called up to the Tigers’ roster in August, Callahan has posted one home run, one triple, one double, six RBI, and a .265 batting average. With numbers like these, he has had a solid start to his MLB career.

Callahan has also shown promise while in the minors this campaign. In 96 games split between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, the rookie outfielder has posted 13 home runs, 56 RBI, and .269 batting average.

Given how he has performed this season, there is certainly a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to Callahan. He will now be looking to make an impact once he returns to the Tigers’ lineup.