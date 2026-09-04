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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Brett Callahan News Before Guardians Series

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Brett Callahan
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Detroit Tigers announce Brett Callahan news after their brutal loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The Detroit Tigers finished their series off against the Minnesota Twins on a strong note, as they won the final game of it by an 11-6 final score. There is no question that the Tigers needed this win, as they were blown out in each of the two previous games against Minnesota.

Now, as the Tigers prepare for their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, they have announced some lineup news regarding outfielder Brett Callahan.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Brett Callahan News

Detroit Tigers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 18: Brett Callahan #34 of the Detroit Tigers hit his first career home run in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 18, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Tigers have revealed their batting order for their Friday game against the Guardians, and Callahan officially will not be in the lineup. This comes after he batted sixth for Detroit in their most recent game and played left field.

With Callahan coming out of the lineup, Riley Greene is set to replace him in left field.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their series opener against Cleveland.

G. Torres DH

K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

D. Dingler C

R. Greene LF

B. Malgeri RF

S. Torkelson 1

B M. Clark CF

J. Baez SS

Taking a Look at Callahan’s 2026 Season With the Tigers

Brett Callahan
GettyDetroit Tigers announced Brett Callahan news before their series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Since being called up to the Tigers’ roster in August, Callahan has posted one home run, one triple, one double, six RBI, and a .265 batting average. With numbers like these, he has had a solid start to his MLB career.

Callahan has also shown promise while in the minors this campaign. In 96 games split between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, the rookie outfielder has posted 13 home runs, 56 RBI, and .269 batting average.

Given how he has performed this season, there is certainly a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to Callahan. He will now be looking to make an impact once he returns to the Tigers’ lineup.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Brett Callahan News Before Guardians Series

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