Detroit Tigers Announce Surprise Brett Callahan Decision During Rockies Series

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers conclude their series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Tigers will be aiming to finish this series on a high note, as they are coming off back-to-back wins against Colorado.

Now, as the Tigers prepare for their series finale against the Tigers, they have made a surprising decision with rookie outfielder Brett Callahan.

Detroit Tigers Sitting Brett Callahan vs. the Rockies

After starting in right field and batting eighth for Detroit in their most recent game against the Rockies, Callahan will not be starting for them on Sunday.

With Callahan coming out of the lineup, Zach McKinstry will be placing him in right field on Sunday against the Rockies.

Here is Detroit’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: K. McGonigle DH H. Lee 2B C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C M. Clark CF S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF J. Peck SS

Tigers 9/13 K. McGonigle DH

H. Lee 2B

C. Keith 3B

R. Greene LF

D. Dingler C

M. Clark CF

S. Torkelson 1B

Z. McKinstry RF

J. Peck SS J. Jobe SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Looking at Callahan

Callahan coming out of the lineup comes after he went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double in his last game. He also has hits in each of his last two games for Detroit.

In 20 games so far this season with Detroit, he has recorded one home run, one triple, three doubles, seven RBI, and a .234 batting average.