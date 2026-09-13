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Detroit Tigers Announce Surprise Brett Callahan Decision During Rockies Series

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Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 9: Brett Callahan #34 of the Detroit Tigers hits a RBI-double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Comerica Park on September 9, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers conclude their series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Tigers will be aiming to finish this series on a high note, as they are coming off back-to-back wins against Colorado.

Now, as the Tigers prepare for their series finale against the Tigers, they have made a surprising decision with rookie outfielder Brett Callahan.

Detroit Tigers Sitting Brett Callahan vs. the Rockies

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 9: Left fielder Brett Callahan #34 of the Detroit Tigers catches a fly ball hit by Luke Keaschall of the Minnesota Twins for an out during the third inning at Comerica Park on September 9, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

After starting in right field and batting eighth for Detroit in their most recent game against the Rockies, Callahan will not be starting for them on Sunday.

With Callahan coming out of the lineup, Zach McKinstry will be placing him in right field on Sunday against the Rockies.

Here is Detroit’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: K. McGonigle DH H. Lee 2B C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C M. Clark CF S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF J. Peck SS

Looking at Callahan

Detroit Tigers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 18: Brett Callahan #34 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting his first career home run in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 18, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Callahan coming out of the lineup comes after he went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double in his last game. He also has hits in each of his last two games for Detroit.

In 20 games so far this season with Detroit, he has recorded one home run, one triple, three doubles, seven RBI, and a .234 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Announce Surprise Brett Callahan Decision During Rockies Series

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