Brewer Hicklen’s Patience Pays Off in Emotional Tigers Debut

Outfielder Brewer Hicklen, acquired in late March from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations, made a strong impression in his 2025 Detroit Tigers debut during the second game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies. In the blowout 11–1 win, Hicklen recorded the first two hits of his Major League career, scored twice, drew a walk, and swiped a base.

“Almost 1,100 days…,” Hicklen said. “To anyone that feels defeated, don’t ever give up.”

After years of waiting and grinding in the minors, Hicklen delivered at just the right time.

The 29-year-old journeyman, who spent parts of eight seasons in the minors and briefly debuted with Kansas City in 2022, is now trying to stick with a Detroit team aiming to stay on top of the AL Central.

A moment nearly three years in the making. Congrats to Brewer Hicklen on his first Major League hit! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1tMrVP28Rs — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2025

Long-Awaited Breakthrough

Recalled from Triple-A Toledo on May 8, Hicklen wasted no time making an impact. In just his second game with the Tigers, he showed off the combination of hustle and power that has defined his minor league career.

“No matter how it comes, the baseball exists for Brewer Hicklen,” radio broadcaster Jason Benetti said.

“It’s a souvenir in Denver,” he added. “I mean you wait years for this moment…And now, finally, the authenticator is his friend.”

Prior to his call-up, Hicklen was slashing .242/.305/.674 with one home run and 12 stolen bases in 25 games for Toledo. After racking up 658 hits in the minors, he finally notched hits No. 1 and 2 in the big leagues.

“The first thing, I went up and hugged A.J. [Hinch] and I said, ‘You know, I’ll remember you for the rest of my life because you were a part of this special moment.’ He gave me this opportunity.”

Brewer’s Blueprint

Originally drafted by the Royals in 2017, Hicklen has long been known for his elite athleticism — a former Division I football recruit who transitioned into a toolsy outfielder. His minor league résumé includes multiple 20-20 seasons and a reputation for playing hard.

But consistent MLB opportunities have been limited, thanks to roster logjams and swing-and-miss concerns.

“I mean, there’s so many times that I just felt like the door was shut in my face and I would never have that opportunity,” Hicklen said.

“Failure is a beautiful thing. Don’t ever give up.”

While his stay in Detroit was brief, Hicklen made the most of his opportunity.

He could still re-enter the picture later this season—especially if the Tigers look to add speed, defense, or a right-handed bat to their outfield mix.

“It’s really hard to put into words,” Hicklen said. “It’s really really special to know I had so many people rooting me on. So many people pulling for me.”

Grinding His Way to the Top

Hicklen’s journey is defined by resilience. The trade to Detroit may have looked like just another transaction—but it’s quickly turned into a real opportunity.

“This clubhouse is easy to fit into,” Hicklen said. “They make it really warm and welcoming for sure.”