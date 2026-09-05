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Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter Update During Guardians Series

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after a strikeout in the third inning of game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers lost each of their first two games against the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The two teams will resume action on Saturday night.

Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter Update

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers takes the field prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

The Tigers continue to play without one of their best players, as Kerry Carpenter has been out since July 26 with an injury.

During their series with the Guardians, they announced the latest update on Carpenter.

MLB.com wrote (on September 4): “Got out of walking boot and began running and hitting progression week of Aug. 31.”

According to the site, he could still return this month.

Looking At Carpenter Right Now

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox during the bottom of the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 19, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Carpenter is in the middle of his 5th season at the MLB level (all with the Tigers).

Before getting hurt, the 29-year-old had been batting .208 with 48 hits, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 runs in 81 games.

Last season, Carpenter hit 26 home runs with 62 RBIs.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after scoring during the third inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 64-77 record in 141 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 30-42 in 72 games on the road).

Following their series with the Guardians, the Tigers will return home to host the Minnesota Twins on Monday night in Detroit.

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

GettyJo Adell #7 and Austin Hedges #27 celebrate with Travis Bazzana #37 of the Cleveland Guardians after Bazzana hit a walk-off single during the tenth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Guardians are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 72-70 record in 142 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 35-38 in 73 games at home).

Following their series with the Tigers, the Guardians will head on the road to visit the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter Update During Guardians Series

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