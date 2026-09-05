Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter Update During Guardians Series

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers lost each of their first two games against the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The two teams will resume action on Saturday night.

Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter Update

The Tigers continue to play without one of their best players, as Kerry Carpenter has been out since July 26 with an injury.

During their series with the Guardians, they announced the latest update on Carpenter.

MLB.com wrote (on September 4): “Got out of walking boot and began running and hitting progression week of Aug. 31.”

According to the site, he could still return this month.

Looking At Carpenter Right Now

Carpenter is in the middle of his 5th season at the MLB level (all with the Tigers).

Before getting hurt, the 29-year-old had been batting .208 with 48 hits, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 runs in 81 games.

Last season, Carpenter hit 26 home runs with 62 RBIs.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 64-77 record in 141 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 30-42 in 72 games on the road).

Following their series with the Guardians, the Tigers will return home to host the Minnesota Twins on Monday night in Detroit.

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 72-70 record in 142 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 35-38 in 73 games at home).

Following their series with the Tigers, the Guardians will head on the road to visit the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.