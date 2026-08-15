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Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter Update During White Sox Series

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DETROIT, MI - JULY 12: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers heads for the dugout after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox in Michigan.

They lost the first game (on Friday) by a score of 9-5.

Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter Update

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the bottom of the third inning at Comerica Park on June 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers continue to play without Kerry Carpenter.

He has been out since July 26 with an injury.

During their series with the White Sox, the Tigers announced the latest update on Carpenter.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Completing a return-to-play hitting, running and defensive progression.”

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after a triple during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before getting hurt, Carpenter had been batting .208 with 48 hits, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 runs in 81 games.

According to the site, he is still supposed to return to MLB action this month.

Looking At Carpenter’s MLB Career

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carpenter was picked in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his fifth season at the MLB level (all with the Tigers).

The 28-year-old is coming off a year where he hit 26 home runs with 62 RBIs.

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers takes a lead off against the Detroit Tigers second base during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

There is no question that getting Carpenter back in action would give the Tigers a nice boost.

Over 447 career games, he is batting .258 with 374 hits, 83 home runs, 229 RBIs, 203 runs and seven stolen bases.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians with Dillon Dingler #13 at Comerica Park on August 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. 

The Tigers come into Saturday as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-62 record in 122 games.

They are 3.5 games behind the White Sox for first in the division, which is why this series is so pivotal.

After two more games against the White Sox, the Tigers will head on the road to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter Update During White Sox Series

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