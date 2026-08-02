Casey Mize Gets Brutally Honest After Tigers Scratch Him With Trade Deadline Approaching

The next several days are going to be critical in the overall direction of the Detroit Tigers, who could very well choose to move on from ace starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, the back to back American League Cy Young Award Winner.

But while that’s yet to be decided by Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris, there’s another matter that will need addressing between now and the MLB Trade Deadline on Monday evening.

Fellow pitcher Casey Mize, who was recently scratched from his scheduled start against the Athletics, is facing the possibility of being moved himself. While nothing is imminent, being scratched from a scheduled start is a strong indicator that they’re avoiding the risk of injury as so not to hamper a potential trade.

And according to Mize, being in limbo is an unusual feeling.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Casey Mize Admits To Feeling Strange Over Scratch From Scheduled Start

According to Mize, he feels as though he’s “in limbo”, and that it’s an unusual feeling.

“I feel like I’m in limbo a little bit,” Mize said. “I’m still obviously fully committed to this organization and this team, but for the ball to literally be taken out of my hands is a weird place to be. We’ll see what the weekend holds.”

Meanwhile, according to skipper A.J. Hinch, this is simply the state of the team after their disappointing 3-4 homestead with the Deadline approaching.

“It’s the state of the game right now, this time of year, where we’re at,” Hinch said before Friday’s series opener. “Standings change, and coming off a 3-4 road trip, decisions have to be made day by day.”

If Mize remains with the club through Monday’s Deadline, his next scheduled start will take place on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

So far this season, Mize has accumulated a 4-6 record with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP with 85 strikeouts.

Casey Mize Is A Competitor And Wants To Be On The Mound

Naturally, like other professional athletes, Mize wants to compete and didn’t like being scratched from a scheduled start.

“I love to compete,” Mize said. “Selfishly, I feel like I’m putting our team in a bad spot, even though it wasn’t my decision. This is not, obviously, great for our team.”

However, he understands the nature of the business, and hopes to remain with the Tigers – but if not, he’ll be ready to help his new club.

“I want to win. I want to play somewhere that I’m comfortable and a place that wants me. Those are kind of my priorities. I really want to win. I think that’s why we play.

“If Monday comes and goes I’m still here, I’m going to continue to want to win. If I’m elsewhere, I’m obviously going to try to help that team win.”

Mize, a native of Springville, Alabama, was taken by the Tigers with the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, and would eventually make his Major League debut in 2020. He’s accumulated a career record of 27-31 with a 3.95 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, and has 450 strikeouts.