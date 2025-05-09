‘Under-Appreciated’ Tigers Great Dies at 70

Chet Lemon, a key part of the 1984 World Series champion Detroit Tigers and “one of the most productive and under-appreciated players of his era,” has died at the age of 70.

The team confirmed the news on May 8, sparking a wave of reflection on the life and career of a player who never sought the spotlight—but always earned respect.

“The Detroit Tigers join all of baseball in mourning the passing of Chet Lemon,” the team posted. “Our thoughts are with Chet’s family, friends and all those he coached, mentored and inspired.”

“Under-appreciated” no more

The quote “under-appreciated” comes from CBS Sports writer Dayn Perry, who highlighted what many baseball insiders have long known: Chet Lemon was elite.

From his three All-Star appearances to his consistent power and defense, Lemon produced year after year, often without the fanfare of flashier teammates.

Over 16 seasons in the majors—drafted by the Athletics in 1972, traded to the Chicago White Sox in ’75, then the Tigers in ’81—Lemon quietly racked up a .273 career average, 215 home runs, and nearly 900 RBIs.

He led the American League in doubles in 1979 and still holds the AL record for outfield putouts in a single season (512).

A pillar of the ‘84 Tigers

When he arrived in Detroit, Lemon instantly became a clubhouse presence and defensive anchor in center field.

By 1984, he was batting .287 with 20 home runs and helping guide the Tigers to 104 wins and a World Series title—his only championship, but a moment that defined a generation of Detroit baseball.

He was hit by more pitches than almost anyone during the ‘80s. He crouched low in the box. He chased down fly balls like his life depended on it. And yet somehow, he stayed under the radar.

“Chet was a cherished teammate and friend. I’m so thankful for the time we spent together last summer when the 1984 team had its 40th reunion at Comerica Park,” Hall of Famer Alan Trammell said.

“Today is a sad day for us. He will be dearly missed.”

Off the field, always giving back

Following his retirement in 1990, Lemon “dedicated much of his post-playing career to youth baseball development”, the Tigers said.

He founded programs such as Chet Lemon’s Juice and coached the next generation of talent—including future MLB stars Zack Greinke, Prince Fielder, and current Tiger Kerry Carpenter.

He also launched the Chet Lemon Foundation, focusing not only on player development but also on “supporting stroke, aphasia awareness, and empowering youth in sports.”

Lemon leaned into his faith as a Jehovah’s Witness, becoming a quiet but powerful figure of integrity in his community.

He battled serious health issues later in life, including a rare blood disorder (polycythemia vera) and multiple strokes, but continued appearing publicly to support the game he loved.

Lemon’s final public moment was the Tigers’ 1984 reunion at Comerica Park in 2024—wheelchair-bound but smiling, soaking in the love from fans who never forgot him.

Time to give Chet Lemon his due

Chet Lemon may have been “under-appreciated” during his playing days, but the tributes pouring in now suggest otherwise.

“Chet was the kindest of men and always had that great smile on his face,” former teammate Lance Parrish said. “He was also a fierce competitor on the baseball field and a great teammate.”

“I loved him like a brother,” he added.

Sports columnist Pat Caputo took to social media to say, “Chet Lemon was not only a terrific ball player but impossible not to like. RIP.”

Chuck Garfien and Ozzie Guillén reacted to the news during a pregame show. “For me, this was my guy,” Garfien said. “Growing up, watching the White Sox, he was my favorite player.”

“He played with a flair and athleticism like no other White Sox player at that time.”