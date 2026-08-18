SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 04: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers dives for a fly ball in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.The Tigers are coming off a tough series where they got swept (at home) by the Chicago White Sox.Max Clark Goes Viral During Pirates GameDuring Monday’s game, Max Clark made a catch that got a lot of views on […]
Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Goes Viral During Pirates Game