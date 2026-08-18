Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post During Pirates Series

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will play the second game of their series with the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

They are coming off an 8-5 win on Monday night.

Max Clark finished with two hits and one RBI in five at-bats.

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post

On Tuesday, Clark sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “keep it rolling”

There were over 17,000 likes on his post in two hours.

Clark has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Looking At Clark

Clark was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut last month.

Through 16 games, the 21-year-old is batting .270 with 17 hits, one home run, nine RBIs and seven runs.

Social Media On Clark

Here’s what people were saying about Clark recently:

@tigersMLreport: “Saw this sort of thing so much in the minors…Max Clark with a beautiful piece of hitting, and Brett Callahan and Clark both going full speed to take the extra base.”

@TheWARmonger_: “Max Clark has been stellar in CF since his call-up. He’s at +2 FRV/OAA and +2 DRS in a small sample. Just ONE catchable ball he didn’t get (and that was 5%). This outstanding play will help those stats, but will have to wait for a wall adjustment for the numbers to be final.”

Chris Castellani: “It’s funny how people talked about how much attention Max Clark was drawing to himself with his get up because he had one bad day in spring. Now he’s on the major league roster and he’s literally drawn zero attention to himself and just going out and playing.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 61-64 record in 125 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-33 in 62 games on the road).