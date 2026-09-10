DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 9: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers breaks for first base with a single against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on September 9, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers have the day off following a series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).
The Tigers are coming off a 7-2 win on Wednesday.
Max Clark finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one stolen base.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers have the day off following a series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).The Tigers are coming off a 7-2 win on Wednesday.Max Clark finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one stolen base.Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word PostAlso on Thursday, Clark made a post to Instagram.There […]
Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post