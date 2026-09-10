Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 9: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers breaks for first base with a single against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on September 9, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers have the day off following a series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).

The Tigers are coming off a 7-2 win on Wednesday.

Max Clark finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one stolen base.

Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers walks to the dugout in the first inning while playing the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on September 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. 

Also on Thursday, Clark made a post to Instagram.

There were over 4,000 likes in less than one hour.

Clark wrote: “day by day”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x