Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers have the day off following a series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).

The Tigers are coming off a 7-2 win on Wednesday.

Max Clark finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one stolen base.

Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post

Also on Thursday, Clark made a post to Instagram.

There were over 4,000 likes in less than one hour.

Clark wrote: “day by day”