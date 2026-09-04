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Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post Before Guardians Series

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 29: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers heads to the dugout in the first inning while playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park on August 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They had the day off on Thursday following a series with the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers beat the Twins by a score of 11-6 (on Wednesday).

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his RBI double against the Detroit Tigers during the 11th inning at Target Field on September 2, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of their series with the Guardians, Max Clark sent out a post to Instagram that had over 28,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Clark wrote: “⚡️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@chrstn_.07: “Ppl were hating on this guy😂”

@brucebolt.us: “you know the vibes ⚡️”

@skubalknows: “Got any more of that, 💥SPARK💥?!!”

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers while playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@tjhopkins7: “Really that dude”

@hypermilt7: “Go crazy mad max 🔥✨🌎🌪️”

@baseball_ben_: “Make it interesting cmon now”

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park on August 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@campbellsmithwick: “Struggling with who my favorite Tigers player is now… @kev.mcgonigle”

@kkuhaofficial: “aura maxxing”

@jeremy_johnsonrealestate: “Keep grinding bro!! My boys love watching you play. Go Tigs!”

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers runs on the field to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 18, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Clark was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .257 with 27 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 14 runs and one stolen base in 30 games.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Target Field on September 2, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Tigers have had an up-and-down 2026 season.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 64-75 record in 139 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 3-7 (and they are 30-40 in 70 games on the road).

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

GettyBrayan Rocchio #4 of the Cleveland Guardians turns a double play during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

As for the Guardians, they are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 70-70 record in 140 games.

They are 33-38 in 71 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post Before Guardians Series

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