Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post Before Guardians Series

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They had the day off on Thursday following a series with the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers beat the Twins by a score of 11-6 (on Wednesday).

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Post

Ahead of their series with the Guardians, Max Clark sent out a post to Instagram that had over 28,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Clark wrote: “⚡️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@chrstn_.07: “Ppl were hating on this guy😂”

@brucebolt.us: “you know the vibes ⚡️”

@skubalknows: “Got any more of that, 💥SPARK💥?!!”

@tjhopkins7: “Really that dude”

@hypermilt7: “Go crazy mad max 🔥✨🌎🌪️”

@baseball_ben_: “Make it interesting cmon now”

@campbellsmithwick: “Struggling with who my favorite Tigers player is now… @kev.mcgonigle”

@kkuhaofficial: “aura maxxing”

@jeremy_johnsonrealestate: “Keep grinding bro!! My boys love watching you play. Go Tigs!”

Clark was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .257 with 27 hits, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 14 runs and one stolen base in 30 games.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have had an up-and-down 2026 season.

They are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 64-75 record in 139 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 3-7 (and they are 30-40 in 70 games on the road).

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

As for the Guardians, they are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 70-70 record in 140 games.

They are 33-38 in 71 games at home.