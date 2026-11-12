Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign Cubs Star Pitcher to Bolster Rotation

The Detroit Tigers had a very disappointing 2026 season.

After entering the season with high hopes, the Tigers finished the campaign fourth in the American League Central with a 76-86 record. They also missed the postseason due to their struggles.

With how this season went for the Tigers, there is an expectation that they will look to add several new players to their roster this offseason. It is clear that they have multiple roster needs that they should aim to address.

Among Detroit’s top goals this offseason should be to improve their starting rotation. The front half of their rotation could use a boost.

Because of this, the Tigers are now being urged to sign one of this year’s most notable free agent pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign Cubs Star Pitcher

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Yirsandy Rodriguez urged the Tigers to sign Chicago Cubs star free agent pitcher Clay Holmes this offseason.

“The Detroit Tigers should not miss the opportunity to strengthen their starting rotation and add an elite arm. There are several options beyond Tarik Skubal, Sonny Gray, Michael King, and Freddy Peralta, who appear among the most coveted starters on the market. I’m thinking about Clay Holmes, who had one of the best seasons of his career in 2026, first with the New York Mets and then with the Chicago Cubs, following his trade at the trade deadline,” Rodriguez wrote. “His profile would fit very well in Detroit and could become the second arm in the rotation, behind Framber Valdez.”

It is no secret that the Tigers need to strengthen their starting rotation. Thus, it would make sense if they pushed hard to sign Holmes this offseason. He has shown over multiple seasons that he is an impactful pitcher and could thrive in Detroit if signed.

On a short-term deal, it would make sense for the Tigers to bring in Holmes. This is especially so when noting that the Tigers want to be a playoff team next season. Bringing in a star pitcher like Holmes could help things on that front.

Looking at Holmes

Holmes had a 6-8 record, a 3.29 ERA, and 78 strikeouts in 18 games this season split between the New York Mets and Cubs. With this, he was a very good pitcher in 2026.

Holmes has also had a 3.60 ERA or lower in each of his last six seasons. With this, the two-time All-Star is a very dependable pitcher and could help the Tigers’ roster out nicely if signed.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Tigers end up signing Holmes this offseason. The fit looks very good on paper.