Detroit Tigers Fans React To Concerning Justin Verlander Update

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers will play the third game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

The Tigers have lost each of the first two games in the series.

Also on Wednesday, Tigers star Justin Verlander threw a simulated game in the latest step of his recovery from injury.

Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote: “Justin Verlander threw a 4-inning simulated game today. Unofficial count: 62 pitches. He gave up 3 home runs, struck out 3. Fastball sat 92-93 mph, topping out at 94.6.”

Verlander rejoined the franchise over the offseason.

He pitched in one game (on March 30) before the injury.

Detroit Tigers Fans React

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@DavidChang91: “How come we don’t see the hr power in games or is it just bc its JV lol”

@Flippah99: “Sitting at 92 or 93 on the FB won’t cut it unless he suddenly develops Maddux level control”

@DanHogan95: “If it wasn’t for those HR, I’d say activate him right away.”

@pbr300: “He gave up 3 home runs to the guys on this roster? Yikes”

@ColumboVSmagats: “Ouch 0-1 12.77 era My Prediction of 5-11 was way too generous at the beginning of the season”

@Dinglersdongs: “HE GAVE UP HOW MANY HOMERS????? That one to Jahmai was sent into orbit”

LionsFanJD: “Verlander is cooked. 13 million down the drain (again)”

@CoachAaronKnows: “can’t wait -his return will solve everything ! ”

Verlander (who is 43) is coming off a season where he went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 games for the San Francisco Giants.

He has also had stints with the New York Mets and Houston Astros over his legendary career.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into Wednesday as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 20-29 record in 49 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten (and are 13-10 in 23 games at home).

Following two more games with the Guardians, the Tigers will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.