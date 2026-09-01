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Detroit Tigers Demote 30-Year-Old Outfielder After Horrible Loss to Twins

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Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 23: Corey Julks #44 of the Detroit Tigers hits a single during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers suffered one of their most embarrassing losses of the season on Monday, as they fell to the Minnesota Twins by an 11-1 final score. With this, Detroit now has a 63-74 record on the season.

Now, following this bad loss, the Tigers have demoted one of their outfielders.

Detroit Tigers Demote Outfielder Corey Julks to Triple-A

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 12: Corey Julks #44 bats in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardiansat Comerica Park on August 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers have demoted outfielder Corey Julks to Triple-A Toledo, as announced by the MILB transactions log.

Julks was called up to the Tigers’ major league roster earlier this month. However, with this latest roster move, the 30-year-old outfielder is heading back to Triple-A Toledo and will be looking to make an impact.

In four games with the Tigers after being called up, Julks posted one double, two hits, and a .286 batting average. Overall, he had a decent call-up, and it could very well open the door for him to receive another one before the season is over.

Tigers’ Julks Is Having a Good Season in Triple-A

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – AUGUST 15: Right fielder Corey Julks #44 of the Detroit Tigers catches a fly ball hit by Chase Meidroth of the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Comerica Park on August 15, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

When looking at Julks’ numbers in Triple-A this season, it is understandable that he received a brief call-up to Detroit’s roster before being demoted. In 87 games this season with Triple-A Toledo, he has posted 15 home runs, 54 RBI, and a .272 batting average.

These are solid numbers from Julks, so it would make sense if he gets another chance on the Tigers’ roster before the season is over.

Looking at Julks’ MLB Career So Far

Detroit Tigers v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyPORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Corey Julks #44 of the Detroit Tigers is forced out at second by Ryan Vilade #26 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a spring training game at Charlotte Sports Park on February 28, 2026 in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Julks has made appearances at the major league level in each of the last four seasons. He played a career-high 93 games for the Houston Astros during the 2023 season and then played 66 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2024. However, since then, he has only played in 10 MLB games over the last two seasons.

In 169 career MLB games over four seasons, Julks has posted nine home runs, 48 RBI, and a .235 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Demote 30-Year-Old Outfielder After Horrible Loss to Twins

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