Detroit Tigers Demote 30-Year-Old Outfielder After Horrible Loss to Twins

The Detroit Tigers suffered one of their most embarrassing losses of the season on Monday, as they fell to the Minnesota Twins by an 11-1 final score. With this, Detroit now has a 63-74 record on the season.

Now, following this bad loss, the Tigers have demoted one of their outfielders.

Detroit Tigers Demote Outfielder Corey Julks to Triple-A

The Tigers have demoted outfielder Corey Julks to Triple-A Toledo, as announced by the MILB transactions log.

Julks was called up to the Tigers’ major league roster earlier this month. However, with this latest roster move, the 30-year-old outfielder is heading back to Triple-A Toledo and will be looking to make an impact.

In four games with the Tigers after being called up, Julks posted one double, two hits, and a .286 batting average. Overall, he had a decent call-up, and it could very well open the door for him to receive another one before the season is over.

Tigers’ Julks Is Having a Good Season in Triple-A

When looking at Julks’ numbers in Triple-A this season, it is understandable that he received a brief call-up to Detroit’s roster before being demoted. In 87 games this season with Triple-A Toledo, he has posted 15 home runs, 54 RBI, and a .272 batting average.

These are solid numbers from Julks, so it would make sense if he gets another chance on the Tigers’ roster before the season is over.

Looking at Julks’ MLB Career So Far

Julks has made appearances at the major league level in each of the last four seasons. He played a career-high 93 games for the Houston Astros during the 2023 season and then played 66 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2024. However, since then, he has only played in 10 MLB games over the last two seasons.

In 169 career MLB games over four seasons, Julks has posted nine home runs, 48 RBI, and a .235 batting average.