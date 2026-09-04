Critical Health Update On Jack Flaherty Released Before Guardians Series

While the Detroit Tigers did manage to pick up a victory on Wednesday evening against the Minnesota Twins to avoid a series sweep, it was only their fourth win in their last 18 contests.

The Tigers, who are 64-75, are set to begin a new series against another divisional opponent, the Cleveland Guardians. They’ve been without relief pitcher Jack Flaherty since July 21 because of a right flexor strain, and he recently threw a one-inning one-inning live bullpen session.

What are the chances that the Tigers could soon get him back?

Detroit Tigers Manager AJ Hinch Provides The Latest On Jack Flaherty

Prior to the start of their series against the Guardians, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced that Flaherty could potentially make a rehabilitation start with the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens this weekend.

“AJ Hinch said Jack Flaherty could start a rehab assignment with Toledo this weekend,” wrote beat writer Chris McCosky on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far this season, Flaherty has gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA, a 1.41 WHIP, and has accumulated 102 strikeouts.

The Tigers are scheduled to take on the Guardians on Friday afternoon in Cleveland.

Jack Flaherty Maintains A Positive Mindset Despite His Injury

While time in the season is running out, Flaherty simply wants to be back on the mound with a chance to help his team win games.

“It’s about trying to get back to help the guys,” he said via The Detroit News. “We’ve lost some tough ballgames but you want to be part of whatever happens. You make a commitment to these guys and to this team and to this city.”

“You make a commitment to play as often as you can. Injuries happen and things get in the way of that but I am doing everything I can to get back out there and be a part of this last month.”

During his live bullpen session, his fastball exceeded over 90 MPH.

“He got up to 93 mph with his fastball,” manager AJ Hinch said. “That’s a good sign that he’s letting it go. And he felt good afterward. He was itching to talk about pitches and pitches as opposed to rehab and medicals.”

“The reality is setting in,” Hinch said. “It’s going to be hard to build him all the way back up to five, six, seven innings. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be more creative with him.”

While the Tigers could benefit from the added insertion of younger players into the lineup who are trying to make a name for themselves in the Majors, Hinch stated the obvious – they want their regulars back and healthy.

“Let’s hope we have that dilemma,” he said. “Because it means the injured guys are trending back toward baseball activity and major league-quality games. We want our guys back and we want them to be healthy. In the meantime, there is opportunity for the other guys to get looked at and contribute and get some experience.”

Flaherty, who counts $20 million against the Tigers’ salary cap this season, can become an unrestricted free agent once the campaign concludes.