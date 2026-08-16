Detroit Tigers Cut 28-Year-Old Outfielder During White Sox Series

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They will look to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Tigers lost by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.

Detroit Tigers Cut 28-Year-Old Outfielder

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Tigers announced several roster moves.

Tigers PR wrote: “The Tigers today selected the contract of OF Brett Callahan from Triple-A Toledo. Callahan, who will wear uniform #34, joins the first major league roster of his professional career. OF Trei Cruz has been designated for assignment.”

Cruz made his MLB debut earlier this season (he was picked in the 3rd round of the 2020 MLB Draft).

The 28-year-old appeared in two games for the Tigers.

It will be interesting to see if he gets claimed by another team on waivers.

There is also the chance that Cruz ends up back with the Tigers (in Triple-A).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BronScreams0323: “Kinda annoying that they DFA’d Cruz but glad to see Callahan getting a shot, tho it feels a little premature with under 40 AAA games and not much power at that level to speak of”

@therogcast: “Callahan had some of the loudest and longest home runs in the spring.”

@lineofmorgadec: “feel bad for cruz but i always love watching rookies make their debut 🥲”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-63 record in 123 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 32-30 in 62 games at home).

Following the White Sox, the Tigers will head on the road to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday night.

Right now, they are just 4.5 games back of the White Sox for first in the division.