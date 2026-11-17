CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers officially signed right-handed reliever Emilio Pagán to a one-year, $11.5 million contract for the 2027 season. The Tigers also selected the contracts of infielder Max Anderson, catcher Josue Briceño and infielder Peyton Graham.
To make room for all of the players on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated four players for assignment, the team announced.
“The Tigers today agreed to terms with RHP Emilio Pagán on a one-year contract for the 2027 season.
Additionally, the Tigers selected the contracts of the following three players, who are now on the 40-man roster: INF Max Anderson (from Triple-A Toledo); C/1B Josue Briceño (from Toledo); and INF Peyton Graham (from Double-A Erie).
To make room on the 40-man roster, the following four players were designated for assignment: INF Jace Jung, LHP Jake Miller; INF Trey Sweeney; and OF Matt Vierling.”
The Tigers selected Jung with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech.
Jung appeared in just 61 games with the Tigers over the past three seasons, slashing .193/.319/.230.
The Tigers selected Miller on the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Miller has never pitched in the majors. He has a career minor-league ERA of 3.29 with 212 strikeouts over 180 2/3 innings.
The New York Yankees selected Sweeney in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Yankees traded Sweeney to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2023 season. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Dodgers traded him to the Tigers in the Jack Flaherty deal.
Sweeney appeared in 36 games in 2024 and 118 in 2025. He has a career .573 OPS.
Vierling had been with the Tigers organization since the 2023 season. He spent the first two seasons of his career (2022-22) with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Vierling posted a poor .590 OPS with the Tigers in 2026. He has a career slash line of .250/.307/.383 with 40 homers and 181 RBI.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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