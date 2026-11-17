The Detroit Tigers officially signed right-handed reliever Emilio Pagán to a one-year, $11.5 million contract for the 2027 season. The Tigers also selected the contracts of infielder Max Anderson, catcher Josue Briceño and infielder Peyton Graham.

To make room for all of the players on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated four players for assignment, the team announced.

Detroit Tigers Announce DFA of 4 Players

Via Tigers PR on X:

“The Tigers today agreed to terms with RHP Emilio Pagán on a one-year contract for the 2027 season.

Additionally, the Tigers selected the contracts of the following three players, who are now on the 40-man roster: INF Max Anderson (from Triple-A Toledo); C/1B Josue Briceño (from Toledo); and INF Peyton Graham (from Double-A Erie).

To make room on the 40-man roster, the following four players were designated for assignment: INF Jace Jung, LHP Jake Miller; INF Trey Sweeney; and OF Matt Vierling.”

Looking at Detroit Tigers’ Recently Cut Players

The Tigers selected Jung with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech.

Jung appeared in just 61 games with the Tigers over the past three seasons, slashing .193/.319/.230.

The Tigers selected Miller on the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Miller has never pitched in the majors. He has a career minor-league ERA of 3.29 with 212 strikeouts over 180 2/3 innings.

The New York Yankees selected Sweeney in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Yankees traded Sweeney to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2023 season. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Dodgers traded him to the Tigers in the Jack Flaherty deal.

Sweeney appeared in 36 games in 2024 and 118 in 2025. He has a career .573 OPS.