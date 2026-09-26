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Detroit Tigers Demote 24-Year-Old Pitcher Before End Of MLB Season

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in Michigan.

They are coming off an 8-7 win on Friday.

Detroit Tigers Demote 24-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyAndrew Sears #64 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Tigers announced that they had optioned Andrew Sears.

Tigers PR wrote: “The Tigers today activated RHP Justin Verlander off the 60-day injured list. LHP Andrew Sears has been optioned to the FCL. To make room for Verlander on the 40-man roster, OF Kerry Carpenter has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Sears

GettyStarting pitcher Andrew Sears #64 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 04, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sears was picked in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.

The 24-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA in five games (three starts).

Jason Beck of MLB.com added: “To open a roster spot for Justin Verlander, Tigers optioned Andrew Sears to FCL (only level they could send him to at this late point in season). Kerry Carpenter transferred to 60-day injured list. They’ll need another series of moves for Jack Flaherty tomorrow.”

Looking At The Tigers

GettyBrett Callahan #34 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring a run in the second inning with John Peck #18 and Eduardo Valencia #32 while playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on September 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers came into the year with a talented roster, but are in the middle of a tough season.

They have dealt with injuries (and made trades).

Right now, the Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 75-85 record in 160 games.

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers huddles with pitcher Drew Sommers #51,Dillon Dingler #13 and Spencer Torkelson #20 during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 41-38 in 79 games at home).

They will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.

On Saturday, Justin Verlander will make the final start of his legendary MLB career.

MLB wrote: “10x All-Star 3x AL Cy Young 3x No-Hitters 2x World Series Champion 2011 AL MVP 2006 AL ROY Take a bow, Justin Verlander!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Demote 24-Year-Old Pitcher Before End Of MLB Season

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