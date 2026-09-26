Detroit Tigers Demote 24-Year-Old Pitcher Before End Of MLB Season

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in Michigan.

They are coming off an 8-7 win on Friday.

Detroit Tigers Demote 24-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Tigers announced that they had optioned Andrew Sears.

Tigers PR wrote: “The Tigers today activated RHP Justin Verlander off the 60-day injured list. LHP Andrew Sears has been optioned to the FCL. To make room for Verlander on the 40-man roster, OF Kerry Carpenter has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Sears

Sears was picked in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.

The 24-year-old has gone 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA in five games (three starts).

Jason Beck of MLB.com added: “To open a roster spot for Justin Verlander, Tigers optioned Andrew Sears to FCL (only level they could send him to at this late point in season). Kerry Carpenter transferred to 60-day injured list. They’ll need another series of moves for Jack Flaherty tomorrow.”

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers came into the year with a talented roster, but are in the middle of a tough season.

They have dealt with injuries (and made trades).

Right now, the Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 75-85 record in 160 games.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 41-38 in 79 games at home).

They will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.

On Saturday, Justin Verlander will make the final start of his legendary MLB career.

MLB wrote: “10x All-Star 3x AL Cy Young 3x No-Hitters 2x World Series Champion 2011 AL MVP 2006 AL ROY Take a bow, Justin Verlander!”