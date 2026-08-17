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Detroit Tigers 3-Year Player Signs Deal With Seattle Mariners

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 13: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the Detroit Tigers singles during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former Detroit Tigers infielder Andy Ibáñez has signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero wrote on X: “Sources: Utility player Andy Ibáñez has signed with the Seattle Mariners. It’s a minor league deal. Ibáñez, 33, hit .269 with 4 HR and 18 RBI in 31 games with Syracuse (Triple-A) before being released by the Mets.”

Former Detroit Tigers 3-Year Player Andy Ibáñez Signs Contract with Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the Detroit Tigers in action during the game against the New York Yankeesat Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Mets designated Ibáñez for assignment earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released 2B Andy Ibáñez.”

The Mets claimed Ibáñez off waivers from the Athletics in April. New York designated him for assignment on May 12 and then outrighted him to the minors.

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 10: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the New York Mets in action during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Mets 5-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ibáñez has been on the minor-league IL for much of the season. In three games with the Mets, he went 0-for-6 with two RBI and one strikeout. He went 2-for-17 across 11 games with the Athletics earlier in the year.

In 31 games for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate this year, Ibáñez hit .269/.295/.429 with four home runs, seven doubles and 18 RBI.

Looking at Andy Ibáñez’s Career

Athletics v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 31: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the Athletics throws the ball for an out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park on March 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ibáñez, 33, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2021. He had a solid rookie season, posting 1.7 bWAR and a .277/.321/.435 slash line with seven home runs, 15 doubles, two triples and 25 RBI.

Ibáñez appeared in just 40 games with Texas in 2022. The Detroit Tigers claimed him off waivers from the Rangers in Nov. 2022.

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 10: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the New York Mets in action during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Mets 5-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The infielder had a solid run in Detroit, posting 3.8 bWAR in 304 games from 2023-25. He elected free agency after last season and signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers designated Ibáñez for assignment in Feb., allowing the Athletics to claim him.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 15: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers is pursued by Colson Montgomery #12 of the Chicago White Sox (R) after getting caught in a rundown during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on August 15, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Tigers were swept by the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park this past weekend.

Detroit is one game back of the Baltimore Orioles for the final American League Wild Card spot and 5 1/2 games back of the White Sox for first place in the American League Central with a 60-64 record.

Despite being four games below .500, the Tigers have the second-best run differential in the American League at +83. The Yankees have the best at +85.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers 3-Year Player Signs Deal With Seattle Mariners

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