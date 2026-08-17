Detroit Tigers 3-Year Player Signs Deal With Seattle Mariners

Former Detroit Tigers infielder Andy Ibáñez has signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero wrote on X: “Sources: Utility player Andy Ibáñez has signed with the Seattle Mariners. It’s a minor league deal. Ibáñez, 33, hit .269 with 4 HR and 18 RBI in 31 games with Syracuse (Triple-A) before being released by the Mets.”

Former Detroit Tigers 3-Year Player Andy Ibáñez Signs Contract with Seattle Mariners

The New York Mets designated Ibáñez for assignment earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote: “Syracuse Mets released 2B Andy Ibáñez.”

The Mets claimed Ibáñez off waivers from the Athletics in April. New York designated him for assignment on May 12 and then outrighted him to the minors.

Ibáñez has been on the minor-league IL for much of the season. In three games with the Mets, he went 0-for-6 with two RBI and one strikeout. He went 2-for-17 across 11 games with the Athletics earlier in the year.

In 31 games for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate this year, Ibáñez hit .269/.295/.429 with four home runs, seven doubles and 18 RBI.

Looking at Andy Ibáñez’s Career

Ibáñez, 33, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2021. He had a solid rookie season, posting 1.7 bWAR and a .277/.321/.435 slash line with seven home runs, 15 doubles, two triples and 25 RBI.

Ibáñez appeared in just 40 games with Texas in 2022. The Detroit Tigers claimed him off waivers from the Rangers in Nov. 2022.

The infielder had a solid run in Detroit, posting 3.8 bWAR in 304 games from 2023-25. He elected free agency after last season and signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers designated Ibáñez for assignment in Feb., allowing the Athletics to claim him.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers were swept by the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park this past weekend.

Detroit is one game back of the Baltimore Orioles for the final American League Wild Card spot and 5 1/2 games back of the White Sox for first place in the American League Central with a 60-64 record.

Despite being four games below .500, the Tigers have the second-best run differential in the American League at +83. The Yankees have the best at +85.