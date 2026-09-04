Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision Before Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers are coming off an 11-6 extra-innings victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

After having Thursday off, they’ll now have a doubleheader on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, with the first game beginning at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature Keider Montero on the mound for Detroit against Logan Allen for the Guardians, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made a few lineup changes from the last time they took the field.

Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision

Dingler has been one of, if not the best, bats in the Tigers’ lineup this season. After sitting out Wednesday and not making any pinch-hit appearances, Hinch has put him back into the starting lineup Friday.

He’ll get the start at catcher and bat cleanup as Detroit’s backs are firmly against the wall if they want any hope of making a postseason run in the AL.

Here’s the full Tigers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 9/4 G. Torres DH K. McGonigle 3B H. Lee 2B D. Dingler C R. Greene LF B. Malgeri RF S. Torkelson 1B M. Clark CF J. Báez SS K. Montero SP.”

Tigers 9/4 G. Torres DH

K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

D. Dingler C

R. Greene LF

B. Malgeri RF

S. Torkelson 1B

M. Clark CF

J. Báez SS K. Montero SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 4, 2026

Dingler’s 2026 Season

Named to his first All-Star Game in his third MLB season, Dingler has been an extremely pleasant surprise for a Tigers team that has had a very underwhelming season. Detroit currently sits at 64-75 entering Friday.

Dingler has appeared in 128 games and recorded 66 runs, 121 hits, 26 home runs and 82 RBIs across 487 at-bats while batting .248 with a .466 slugging percentage and a .779 OPS.

After playing two games against Cleveland on Friday, they’ll follow it up with two more over the weekend. For Detroit, this could be the make-or-break portion of their season, as they’re 5.5 games back of a Wild Card spot currently held by the Guardians.