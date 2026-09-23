Detroit Tigers Announce Injury Updates to 13 Players During Nationals Series

The Detroit Tigers have been eliminated from playoff contention this season in what has overall been a pretty disappointing campaign.

However, Detroit still has to finish out their season, and there are just two series left on the docket: the current one they are playing with the Washington Nationals, and a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During the Nationals series, the Tigers announced injury updates on 14 of their players who have been sidelined recently.

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Detroit Tigers Announce Several Injury Updates

The Detroit Tigers X account made the following post on 9/22:

Here is each update outlined in the above post:

“OF Kerry Carpenter (left foot plantar fasciitis) is completing a return to play running &

hitting progression.”

“RHP Kyle Finnegan: (left groin inflammation) is completing rehab daily.”

“RHP Jack Flaherty: (right flexor inflammation) is scheduled to complete a bullpen session tomorrow.”

“LHP Bailey Horn: (left UCL reconstruction) is completing rehab daily.”

“INF Colt Keith: (left thumb sprain) is completing rehab daily.”

“OF Parker Meadows: (left radius fracture) is completing a return to play hitting progression & rehab daily.”

“RHP Troy Melton: (right arm fatigue) is undergoing further medical evaluation.”

“RHP Reese Olson: (right shoulder labral repair) is completing a return to play throwing progression.”

“OF Wenceel Perez: (left orbital fracture) is completing rehab daily.”

“INF Trey Sweeney: (right shoulder arthroscopy) is completing rehab daily.”

“RHP Justin Verlander: (left hamstring strain) is scheduled to complete a bullpen session today.”

“RHP Will Vest: (right elbow stress fracture, right hip arthroscopy) is completing rehab daily.”

“OF Matt Vierling: (left adductor strain, left heel inflammation) is completing rehab daily.”

* Note: Justin Verlander has completed his bullpen and has officially been named the starter for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday against the Pirates.

Also, it sounds like all the above players (minus Verlander) are likely shut down for the rest of the 2026 season and will gear up/get healthy for the 2027 campaign (if there is one).

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