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Detroit Tigers Get Justin Verlander News Before Astros Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Starter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid the sweep.

Tigers Get Justin Verlander News

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Tigers have been without Justin Verlander since his only start of the year (on March 30).

That said, the future Hall of Famer has completed two recent rehab starts in the Minor Leagues.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the team got the latest update on Verlander.

Via Jason Beck of MLB.com: “Justin Verlander will pitch in Houston, sort of. He’ll pitch a simulated game on Monday to keep him on a five-day schedule following his rehab start last Wednesday.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update:

@ThoughtsOfHinch: “So… he’s not close to being back? I’m so confused”

@Section344Lions: “Huh?”

@daysduringnal: “He’s dead*** been rehabbing for 3 months bro – 11 million dollars”

@Razzzv2: “Another Alex Cobb situation ugh!”

Looking At Verlander

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Verlander had signed with the Tigers over the offseason after stints with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

He is in his 21st year in the MLB (and had spent his first 12.5 seasons with the Tigers).

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is among the greatest pitchers of all time.

Tigers Right Now

GettyPitchers Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal #29, right, who are both on the injured list, watch from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park on May 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers have had a tough season (due to injuries).

They are currently 29-42 in 71 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 6-4 (and they are 11-26 in 37 games on the road).

On Monday, they will open up a series with the Astros in Houston.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Get Justin Verlander News Before Astros Series

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