Detroit Tigers Get Justin Verlander News Before Astros Series

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid the sweep.

Tigers Get Justin Verlander News

The Tigers have been without Justin Verlander since his only start of the year (on March 30).

That said, the future Hall of Famer has completed two recent rehab starts in the Minor Leagues.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the team got the latest update on Verlander.

Via Jason Beck of MLB.com: “Justin Verlander will pitch in Houston, sort of. He’ll pitch a simulated game on Monday to keep him on a five-day schedule following his rehab start last Wednesday.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update:

@ThoughtsOfHinch: “So… he’s not close to being back? I’m so confused”

@Section344Lions: “Huh?”

@daysduringnal: “He’s dead*** been rehabbing for 3 months bro – 11 million dollars”

@Razzzv2: “Another Alex Cobb situation ugh!”

Looking At Verlander

Verlander had signed with the Tigers over the offseason after stints with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

He is in his 21st year in the MLB (and had spent his first 12.5 seasons with the Tigers).

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is among the greatest pitchers of all time.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have had a tough season (due to injuries).

They are currently 29-42 in 71 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 6-4 (and they are 11-26 in 37 games on the road).

On Monday, they will open up a series with the Astros in Houston.