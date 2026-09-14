Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News Before Blue Jays Series

The Detroit Tigers will begin a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night as the regular season winds down.

For Detroit, it’s unlikely they’ll find themselves climbing into postseason contention. That means veteran right-hander and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander’s MLB career is nearing its conclusion after he revealed this was his final season.

Unfortunately for Verlander, a left hip inflammation and left hamstring strain have kept him on the IL for most of the year. However, he hopes to come back for one more start at Comerica Park.

Tigers Announce Verlander News

On Monday, while the Tigers didn’t announce any update on his injury status, they did recognize him for one of the most prestigious honors a player can receive.

Detroit named Verlander its nominee for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award.

“We are proud to recognize Justin Verlander as the Tigers nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award,” the Tigers posted.

We are proud to recognize Justin Verlander as the Tigers nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Learn more about his support of military veterans and their families, the Detroit Tigers Foundation and youth baseball and vote for JV at https://t.co/EenvsAbKJI. pic.twitter.com/clDJOKGQg5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 14, 2026

What Is the Roberto Clemente Award?

The award honors MLB legend Roberto Clemente and goes annually to one player league-wide who demonstrates a commitment to their community by giving back and helping others. Clemente did the same throughout his illustrious career.

All 30 teams nominate one player, and then at the World Series, they announce the league-wide winner. In 2025, it was given to shortstop Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other recent winners include Salvador Perez, Aaron Judge, Justin Turner, Nelson Cruz, and Adam Wainwright.

Verlander has never won the league-wide honor. What a story it would be for him to win it in his final MLB season after an historic 21-year career.

Across those 21 seasons, Verlander won the Cy Young three times, made the All-Star team 10 times, won an MVP as a pitcher, and won two World Series.