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Detroit Tigers Announce Max Clark Decision Before White Sox Series

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Detroit Tigers v Athletics
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers, during his major league debut, celebrates on second base after hitting a double against the Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The double was his third of the night. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are surging back up the standings, winning nine of their last 12 games.

They’re coming off a series victory over the Cleveland Guardians and will begin a three-game set against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Ahead of the matchup, Tigers manager AJ Hinch made a few notable changes to his lineup card, including one involving rookie sensation Max Clark.

Tigers Announce Clark News

After batting seventh throughout the entire Guardians series, Clark will drop to the No. 9 spot for Friday’s series opener against Chicago.

He’ll continue to start in center field, while Zach McKinstry will play right field and Ben Malgeri will start in left.

Here’s the full Tigers lineup:

Clark’s Rookie Numbers

Clark made his MLB debut on July 31 and has now appeared in 12 games since getting called up.

During that stretch, he’s batting .265 with six runs, 13 hits, one home run and seven RBIs across 49 at-bats. He’s also slugging .408 with a .741 OPS.

Looking at the Tigers

Detroit enters Friday night with a 60-61 record and has played its way right back into the mix for both a Wild Card spot and potentially even the division.

The Tigers currently sit just 2.5 games behind the White Sox, making this a massive series for both teams. Detroit also holds the third and final Wild Card spot, with just a half-game lead over the Texas Rangers.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Detroit Tigers Announce Max Clark Decision Before White Sox Series

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