Detroit Tigers Announce Max Clark Decision Before White Sox Series

The Detroit Tigers are surging back up the standings, winning nine of their last 12 games.

They’re coming off a series victory over the Cleveland Guardians and will begin a three-game set against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Ahead of the matchup, Tigers manager AJ Hinch made a few notable changes to his lineup card, including one involving rookie sensation Max Clark.

Tigers Announce Clark News

After batting seventh throughout the entire Guardians series, Clark will drop to the No. 9 spot for Friday’s series opener against Chicago.

He’ll continue to start in center field, while Zach McKinstry will play right field and Ben Malgeri will start in left.

Here’s the full Tigers lineup:

Tigers 8/14 G. Torres 2B

D. Dingler C

K. McGonigle SS

E. Valencia DH

C. Keith 3B

S. Torkelson 1B

Z. McKinstry RF

B. Malgeri LF

M. Clark CF J. Jobe SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 14, 2026

Clark’s Rookie Numbers

Clark made his MLB debut on July 31 and has now appeared in 12 games since getting called up.

During that stretch, he’s batting .265 with six runs, 13 hits, one home run and seven RBIs across 49 at-bats. He’s also slugging .408 with a .741 OPS.

Looking at the Tigers

Detroit enters Friday night with a 60-61 record and has played its way right back into the mix for both a Wild Card spot and potentially even the division.

The Tigers currently sit just 2.5 games behind the White Sox, making this a massive series for both teams. Detroit also holds the third and final Wild Card spot, with just a half-game lead over the Texas Rangers.