Detroit Tigers Announce Max Clark Decision Before Rockies Series Finale

The Detroit Tigers have won each of the first two games of their series with the Colorado Rockies this weekend.

On Sunday, they’ll wrap up the three-game set as they look for a sweep with right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe on the bump, while Colorado sends out righty Gabriel Hughes.

Ahead of the matchup, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch decided to make a few notable changes to his starting lineup and batting order.

Tigers Announce Max Clark Decision

Since being called up at the end of July, Max Clark has been a welcome sight for Detroit fans, and Saturday night, he recorded three hits in four at-bats.

He’ll be starting once again on Sunday afternoon, but Hinch has decided to move him up one spot in the order. He’ll go from hitting seventh to now hitting sixth while once again starting in center field.

Another notable change includes catcher Dillon Dingler rejoining the lineup, Gleyber Torres being out, and infielder Kevin McGonigle getting the day off from the field and being slotted as the designated hitter.

Here’s the full Tigers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 9/13 K. McGonigle DH H. Lee 2B C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C M. Clark CF S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF J. Peck SS J. Jobe SP.”

Tigers 9/13 K. McGonigle DH

H. Lee 2B

C. Keith 3B

R. Greene LF

D. Dingler C

M. Clark CF

S. Torkelson 1B

Z. McKinstry RF

J. Peck SS J. Jobe SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Looking at Clark’s Rookie Season

The Tigers drafted Clark out of high school in 2023 with the No. 3 overall pick, and while it’s still very early in his career, he’s made the most of his opportunity over the last month and some change since joining the majors.

Clark has appeared in 38 games and, across 132 at-bats, enters Sunday hitting .273 with 19 runs, 36 hits, three home runs, and 18 RBIs, while slugging .447 with a .798 OPS.