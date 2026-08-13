Detroit Tigers Announce Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle News During Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers have split the first two games of their series against the Cleveland Guardians, setting up an intriguing finale Thursday afternoon.

However, ahead of the matchup, the Tigers’ PR team announced some historic news surrounding their rookie duo of Max Clark, who received his call-up nearly two weeks ago, and Kevin McGonigle, who made his debut at the beginning of the season and earned an All-Star selection this year.

Tigers Announce News on Clark, McGonigle

McGonigle has been a bright spot for Detroit all season, but Clark has also provided a pleasant surprise during his short stint with the team.

The Tigers shared Thursday morning through their PR social media team that McGonigle and Clark both reached base safely at least 18 times through their first 11 career games.

Across MLB history, that makes them just the second duo under 21 to accomplish the feat in the same season, joining Joe Judge and Horace Milan, who did so with Washington more than 100 years ago in 1915.

Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle both reached base safely 18+ times in their first 11 career games. Across MLB history, they’re just the second pair of teammates aged 21 or younger to do so in the same season, joining Washington’s Joe Judge and Horace Milan in 1915.#DNMW pic.twitter.com/Ya3l0d6ivq — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 13, 2026

McGonigle’s 2026 Season

This season, McGonigle has appeared in 116 games for Detroit and has batted .286 across 444 at-bats. He has recorded 78 runs, 127 hits, 12 home runs and 48 RBIs while slugging .428 with a .819 OPS.

Entering the 2026 season, MLB ranked McGonigle as the Tigers’ No. 1 overall prospect, and he has lived up to the hype.

Clark’s Early Impressions

When Detroit called up Clark, the Tigers ranked him as their top prospect. He has lived up to the hype through his first 11 games.

He’s currently batting .289 with six runs, 13 hits, one home run and seven RBIs. He also owns a .444 slugging percentage and .804 OPS.