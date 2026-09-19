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Detroit Tigers Announce Max Clark Move During White Sox Series

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers at bat against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers secured an 11-8 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night to even the series at one game apiece.

Detroit has now won seven of its last nine games, and while it still remains somewhat of a longshot to climb into the postseason, winning the next two games against Chicago on Saturday and Sunday could prove crucial if the Tigers want to get back into the conversation with nine regular-season games remaining.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made some notable moves to his starting lineup, including one involving rookie outfielder Max Clark.

Tigers Announce Clark Move

Clark is currently on a nine-game hitting streak, and Hinch hasn’t tried to move him around much while he’s been in rhythm.

However, for Saturday’s game, Clark is moving up one spot in the order after batting seventh on Friday night.

He’ll start in center field and bat in front of Ben Malgeri, Brett Callahan, and John Peck.

Here’s the full Tigers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 9/19 K. McGonigle 3B H. Lee 2B C. Keith 1B R. Greene DH D. Dingler C M. Clark CF B. Malgeri RF B. Callahan LF J. Peck SS J. Jobe SP.”

Looking at Clark’s 2026 Season

After the Tigers selected him third overall in 2023, Clark officially received his MLB call-up on July 31 and made his debut by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, and an RBI.

He’s certainly lived up to the hype in the small sample size he’s gotten in the majors and enters Saturday hitting .277 across 44 games and 155 at-bats. He’s recorded 26 runs, 43 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, and five stolen bases while slugging .439 with a .795 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Detroit Tigers Announce Max Clark Move During White Sox Series

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