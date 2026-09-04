Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision During Guardians Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 06: Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers fields the ball during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are entering the second game of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians with the hope of getting revenge. Detroit lost to the Guardians in the first game of their doubleheader by a 7-6 score.

Following their loss against Cleveland, the Tigers are making some changes to the lineup against the Guardians. This includes a notable decision with Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Make Javier Baez Decision

Miami Marlins v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 10: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers watches his fifth inning solo home run against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park on April 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers have announced their lineup for the second game of their doubleheader against the Guardians, and Baez will not be starting.

Baez not starting for the Tigers in the second game of their doubleheader comes after he batted ninth and played shortstop in their most recent matchup.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their game against the Guardians.

G. Torres 2B

H. Lee DH

K. McGonigle 3B

E. Valencia C

S. Torkelson 1B

M. Clark CF

B. Malgeri LF

J. Peck SS

Z. McKinstry RF

Baez Will Be Looking to Bounce Back When He Returns to the Tigers’ Lineup

Miami Marlins v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – APRIL 12: Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI-single against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on April 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Baez not starting in the second game of the Tigers’ doubleheader comes after he had a tough game at the plate. In three plate appearances against Cleveland in the first game of Detroit’s doubleheader, he went 0-for-3. With that, it was a tough game for the veteran infielder.

Now, once Baez gets back into Detroit’s lineup, he will certainly be looking to rebound. He has been struggling at the plate as of late in general, too, as he has just one hit in his last 11 at-bats.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision During Guardians Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x