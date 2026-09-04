Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez Decision During Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers are entering the second game of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians with the hope of getting revenge. Detroit lost to the Guardians in the first game of their doubleheader by a 7-6 score.

Following their loss against Cleveland, the Tigers are making some changes to the lineup against the Guardians. This includes a notable decision with Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Make Javier Baez Decision

The Tigers have announced their lineup for the second game of their doubleheader against the Guardians, and Baez will not be starting.

Baez not starting for the Tigers in the second game of their doubleheader comes after he batted ninth and played shortstop in their most recent matchup.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their game against the Guardians.

G. Torres 2B

H. Lee DH

K. McGonigle 3B

E. Valencia C

S. Torkelson 1B

M. Clark CF

B. Malgeri LF

J. Peck SS

Z. McKinstry RF

Baez Will Be Looking to Bounce Back When He Returns to the Tigers’ Lineup

Baez not starting in the second game of the Tigers’ doubleheader comes after he had a tough game at the plate. In three plate appearances against Cleveland in the first game of Detroit’s doubleheader, he went 0-for-3. With that, it was a tough game for the veteran infielder.

Now, once Baez gets back into Detroit’s lineup, he will certainly be looking to rebound. He has been struggling at the plate as of late in general, too, as he has just one hit in his last 11 at-bats.