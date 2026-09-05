Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Max Clark Decision During Guardians Series

Nothing has gone right over the last two weeks for the Detroit Tigers, who have lost seven of their last 10 games.

On Friday, they experienced the worst possible outcome as they fell to the Cleveland Guardians twice in the same day during a doubleheader, with both games ending on walk-off hits for Cleveland.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s game as they look to get back on track, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made a notable lineup change involving rookie outfielder Max Clark.

Tigers Announce Clark Decision

After starting both games yesterday and going 3-for-8, with all three of those hits coming in the first game, Hinch is electing to sit the rookie for Saturday’s game.

The outfield will instead consist of Riley Greene in left field, Zach McKinstry in center field and Ben Malgeri in right field.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 9/5 G. Torres DH H. Lee 3B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C B. Malgeri RF S. Torkelson 1B J. Peck SS Z. McKinstry CF J. Báez 2B F. Valdez SP.”

Tigers 9/5 G. Torres DH

H. Lee 3B

R. Greene LF

D. Dingler C

B. Malgeri RF

S. Torkelson 1B

J. Peck SS

Z. McKinstry CF

J. Báez 2B F. Valdez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 5, 2026

Clark’s 2026 Season

Clark made his MLB debut after being called up on July 31, and so far, he’s appeared in 32 games. Across that span, he’s hitting .265 in 113 at-bats and has recorded 14 runs, 30 hits, two home runs and 16 RBIs while slugging .434 with a .764 OPS.

Tigers Right Now

Detroit has pretty much played itself out of the American League playoff race, at least for now, with 20 games remaining in the regular season.

They’re currently 64-77 overall and are 10.0 games back in the AL Central and 7.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.