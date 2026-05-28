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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Detroit Tigers Announcing Deal With Blue Jays

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers speaks to the media after losing to the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 01, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

The Tigers won by a score of 4-0.

Before the game, they announced that they had made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote: “Tigers trade RHP Connor Seabold, DFAed last weekend, to Blue Jays for minor-league LHP Juanmi Vasquez. Vasquez had 35 Ks in 23 IP at High-A Vancouver this season, but also 16 walks and a 5.87 ERA.”

Social Media Reacts To Tigers-Blue Jays Deal

GettyConnor Seabold #43 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on April 5, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

@SleeperBlueJays: “Connor Seabold this season with Detroit: 15.2 IP 3.45 ERA 1.40 WHIP 20.3% K Rate 7.2% BB Rate He signed a MiLB deal with Toronto in January, was released in March and now acquired via trade in May.”

Keegan Matheson: “#BlueJays announce they’ve acquired RHP Connor Seabold from the Tigers in exchange for LHP Juanmi Vasquez. Seabold had recently been DFA’d by the Tigers. He had a 3.45 ERA over 11 appearances and can pitch multiple innings as a reliever / swingman type.”

Mitch Bannon: “With Connor Seabold joining the #BlueJays, there will be a bullpen shuffle before Baltimore, Schneider said. Wouldn’t expect Voth to be DFA’d after a few hours up, so likely Chase Lee down. Voth is not starting Friday, Schneider said too, so Jays still need to figure that out”

Jason Beck: “Once Tigers designated Connor Seabold for assignment, they had two options: Trade him for whatever they could get, or lose him on waivers for nothing. Only leverage they had was a team looking to jump waivers. That was the Jays, who had Seabold in camp this spring training.”

@DanielleKaatz: “So a guy that was slightly below average at the MLB level (WHIP) for a A-ball player who likely won’t make it past AA because of control issues. Genius.”

@AveryChenier: “Jays got their guy back”

@Levbaseball: “We had this guy in the system already. Why are we paying assets to reacquire him?”

@LK33JD: “Lowkey happy for him. Guess we let TOR see what they were missing.”

Seabold’s MLB Career

GettyConnor Seabold #67 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on July 8, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Seabold was picked in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves over five MLB seasons.

The 30-year-old is 2-11 with a 7.28 ERA in 51 career games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Detroit Tigers Announcing Deal With Blue Jays

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