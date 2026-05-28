TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Detroit Tigers Announcing Deal With Blue Jays

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers continued their series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

The Tigers won by a score of 4-0.

Before the game, they announced that they had made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote: “Tigers trade RHP Connor Seabold, DFAed last weekend, to Blue Jays for minor-league LHP Juanmi Vasquez. Vasquez had 35 Ks in 23 IP at High-A Vancouver this season, but also 16 walks and a 5.87 ERA.”

Social Media Reacts To Tigers-Blue Jays Deal

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

@SleeperBlueJays: “Connor Seabold this season with Detroit: 15.2 IP 3.45 ERA 1.40 WHIP 20.3% K Rate 7.2% BB Rate He signed a MiLB deal with Toronto in January, was released in March and now acquired via trade in May.”

Keegan Matheson: “#BlueJays announce they’ve acquired RHP Connor Seabold from the Tigers in exchange for LHP Juanmi Vasquez. Seabold had recently been DFA’d by the Tigers. He had a 3.45 ERA over 11 appearances and can pitch multiple innings as a reliever / swingman type.”

Mitch Bannon: “With Connor Seabold joining the #BlueJays, there will be a bullpen shuffle before Baltimore, Schneider said. Wouldn’t expect Voth to be DFA’d after a few hours up, so likely Chase Lee down. Voth is not starting Friday, Schneider said too, so Jays still need to figure that out”

Jason Beck: “Once Tigers designated Connor Seabold for assignment, they had two options: Trade him for whatever they could get, or lose him on waivers for nothing. Only leverage they had was a team looking to jump waivers. That was the Jays, who had Seabold in camp this spring training.”

@DanielleKaatz: “So a guy that was slightly below average at the MLB level (WHIP) for a A-ball player who likely won’t make it past AA because of control issues. Genius.”

@AveryChenier: “Jays got their guy back”

@Levbaseball: “We had this guy in the system already. Why are we paying assets to reacquire him?”

@LK33JD: “Lowkey happy for him. Guess we let TOR see what they were missing.”

Seabold’s MLB Career

Seabold was picked in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves over five MLB seasons.

The 30-year-old is 2-11 with a 7.28 ERA in 51 career games.