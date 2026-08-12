Detroit Tigers Demote 25-Year-Old Pitcher During Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers announced a plethora of roster moves Wednesday ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Star outfielder Riley Greene was placed on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain. In a corresponding move, the organization promoted outfielder Corey Julks from Triple-A Toledo.

To make room for Julks on the big league roster, the team designated right-handed pitcher Troy Watson for assignment.

Tigers Demote 25-Year-Old Reliever

They didn’t stop there, though, as the team activated left-handed pitcher Emmanuel De Jesus from the paternity list. With De Jesus rejoining the Tigers, the team had to demote 25-year-old right-handed reliever Yilber Diaz to Triple-A, just days after promoting him.

Diaz has made just one appearance with the Tigers this season, pitching a scoreless inning.

He made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Across his career, he holds a 6.00 ERA in 10 games, four of which were starts, and has thrown 33.0 innings.

The Tigers today placed OF Riley Greene on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and selected the contract of OF Corey Julks from Triple-A Toledo. Julks will wear uniform number 44. To make room for Julks on the 40-man roster, RHP Troy Watson was designated for… — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 12, 2026

Looking at the Tigers

Detroit is currently 59-60 overall and is coming off a 6-4 win over the Guardians on Tuesday night.

They’ll play Cleveland over the next two nights before beginning a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers have rallied to win seven of their last nine games and are just 2.5 games back of the division lead in the AL Central. They’re also just 0.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.