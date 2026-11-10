Tigers Have a Dillon Dingler Headache Due to Proposed MLB Rule

The Detroit Tigers are set to be affected if a new Major League Baseball rule officially goes into effect. As of now, Detroit has multiple free agents to replace this winter. This includes three-time All-Star Gleyber Torres and World Series champions Kenley Jansen and Jack Flaherty. However, the Tigers could also soon lose a key player in free agency earlier than expected.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale has listed 10 MLB players who will benefit the most if free agency is reduced to five years for 30-year-olds. Among the list was Detroit Tigers star Dillon Dingler. At the moment, the slugger is not scheduled to become a free agent until 2031. Nevertheless, under a proposed law, he would be free to sign with any other team after the 2029 campaign.

Jesse Rogers from ESPN recently explained the potential change. “Players who reach five years of service time by age 30 would become eligible for free agency, a provision the union first put forth recently as part of its own CBA proposal,” said Rogers. “Currently, players of any age need six years of service time before becoming a free agent. That system has been in place since the advent of free agency in MLB in 1976.”

Dingler earned around $800K for the 2026 season. Despite becoming an All-Star during the most recent campaign, his salary is only projected to be in the neighborhood of $1 million in 2027. It is safe to say that the Detroit Tigers will have to reward the star catcher with a substantial raise before he gets to free agency.

Dillon Dingler has Quickly Become a Key Detroit Tigers Player

Although he has just two full MLB seasons under his belt, Dingler has become a key figure for the Detroit Tigers. In fact, he recently led his team in several areas, including home runs and RBIs. The star also finished among the top three on his team in hits, runs, and slugging percentage in 2026. Among all MLB catchers, he finished in the top five in multiple key categories this past season.

As one of the best catchers in baseball, Dingler will likely want a significant multi-year contract in the near future. The Detroit Tigers are also expected to want to retain the star.

At the moment, Los Angeles Dodgers star Will Smith has the biggest contract among MLB catchers. He previously signed a 10-year, $140 million extension in 2024. Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh, however, has the highest AAV ($17.5 million) among players at the position.

Detroit Only Has Two Players Signed to 2029

While the Detroit Tigers surely want to re-sign Dingler, they are set to have plenty of roster holes to fill by 2029. In fact, Kevin McGonigle and Colt Keith are the only players on the team with a contract extending beyond 2028. Framber Valdez, the team’s highest-paid player, will finish off his three-year, $115 million contract in 2028. The deal, however, has a $40 million option for the following campaign.

Despite these potential roster needs, the Tigers are likely eyeing an extension with Dingler. Detroit’s execs have already made the smart move to tie down McGonigle and Keith ahead of schedule. A similar decision with the All-Star catcher would certainly make sense.