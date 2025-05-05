“We Can Do It All”: Detroit Tigers Roar into Contention

The Detroit Tigers are off to a stellar start in the 2025 MLB season.

They are roaring into May with an impressive 22–13 record, leading the American League Central and boasting the best run differential in the AL at +63. Their recent 13–1 blowout of the Los Angeles Angels capped a four-game series where they scored 34 runs—their most in a series since 2013—and launched 12 home runs over the past week, their most in a seven-game span since 2004.

“We can do it all,” outfielder Kerry Carpenter said. “Every game we play, I feel like guys are getting more mature and coming into their own. It’s a testament to how hard everyone is working and the adjustments everyone is making.”

Offensive Firepower and Selfless Execution

The Tigers are thriving thanks to team-wide contributions. Spencer Torkelson, Trey Sweeney, and Kerry Carpenter are just a few of the Tigers fueling an offense that has already produced 61 combined RBIs between them—and plenty more across the roster.

Spencer Torkelson leads the team with 27 RBIs, tied for 7th in the American League, along with 10 home runs and .234 batting average.

Trey Sweeney has contributed 15 RBIs, including a standout performance on May 4, where he went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and a home run against the Angels.

Kerry Carpenter has driven in 19 RBIs, maintaining a .295 batting average and providing consistent power from the left side.

“We don’t care who is going to get the biggest at-bat or the biggest hit,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “It feels like the type of offense where somebody is going to step up.”

Carpenter’s Breakout Season

Carpenter has been a linchpin in the Tigers’ offensive resurgence. In the May 4 series finale against the Angels, he went 4-for-6 with five RBIs and fell just a triple shy of the cycle—a feat no Tiger has accomplished since Carlos Guillén on August 1, 2006.

“Honestly, I felt locked in for a long time now, since the first game in Houston,” Carpenter said. “It’s been a lot of hard-hit balls. Some at-bats I haven’t stuck to my plan. But today was kind of both—I was hitting balls hard and I stuck to my plan, and the results were good.”

His stat line included a 413-foot three-run homer, a two-run double, and two singles, showcasing his ability to hit to all fields with authority. His recent tear prompted Angels manager Ron Washington to adjust pitching matchups to avoid him.

“He was hitting everything,” Washington said. “We threw him some offspeed pitches off the plate, he laid the bat out there and got a base hit. We tried to sink balls on him, he got under them. He just was on today.”

A Balanced Team With Playoff Potential

The Tigers’ early success isn’t just a hot streak. Their pitching staff–with strong contributions from Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson and others–boasts one of the three lowest ERAs in baseball at 2.96.

“They have basically started this season right where they left off in 2024,” said Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press. “Creating a solid three-month stretch of winning baseball, even though the Tigers have suffered an incredible run of injuries.

“It’s no longer a small sample size.”

With a balanced attack, top-tier pitching, and a clubhouse culture that thrives on unselfish play, the 2025 Tigers are making a serious case as postseason contenders.