Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Retirement News Before Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers just finished a series against the Minnesota Twins, with a series against the Cleveland Guardians on deck. In the midst of that, they have announced news regarding Justin Verlander.

Game 1 of their series against the Guardians is scheduled for Friday, September 4th, 2026, at 12:10 PM Mountain Time, 2:10 PM Eastern Time.

Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander Retirement News

Prior to the beginning of their new series against the Guardians, the Tigers shared an exciting announcement regarding Verlander on social media.

“Must-see JV. Celebrate Justin Verlander’s legendary career with us September 25-26,” the team announced on social media.

The Tigers followed up that post with another post that offered up a few more details and a website to visit for more information.

“Join us at Comerica Park for a two-day celebration honoring JV’s lasting impact on the field and in the Detroit community. 🎟️ https://tigers.com/JV,” the team shared.

Verlander is a 43-year-old veteran pitcher. He signed a one-year contract to return to the Tigers this past offseason.

Justin Verlander Career Celebration

The Tigers will be hosting a career celebration for Verlander on September 25th & 26th. Here is what the website says about the event:

“Join us at Comerica Park for a two-day celebration honoring Justin Verlander, his legendary career, and the lasting impact he has made on the Detroit community.

Tigers fans have been there for the unforgettable moments, the dominant performances and the incredible career of Justin Verlander. Now join us alongside his family, friends and teammates as we celebrate his legacy on and off the field,” the webpage says.

On September 25 & 26, the Tigers will be playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. According to the webpage, there will be special merchandise and giveaways for those games.

The giveaway for the Friday night game on the 25th will be a Justin Verlander bobblehead, and the giveaway for Saturday will be a long-sleeved jersey hoodie.

Tickets for both games start at $15 and are available now through September 7th.

Looking at Justin Verlander’s Career

Verlander has a storied career that spans multiple teams and decades.

He was the second overall draft selection by the Tigers in 2004. Over his 21-year MLB career, Verlander has suited up for the Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and the Tigers.

Verlander has played 556 games in his career. He has a 266-159 win-loss record to go along with 3554 strikeouts, a 1.14 WHIP, and a 3.33 ERA.

He is a 10-time All-Star, three-time AL Cy Young Award Winner, and two-time World Series Champion.

Justin Verlander’s Time With the Detroit Tigers

Unfortunately for Verlander, he has spent most of the 2026 season on the IL.

He has pitched in one game. It was a rare off-night from the decorated pitcher, where Verlander recorded one strikeout and two walks in 3.2 innings. He surrendered six hits, including five earned runs, and was awarded a loss.

That game happened back on March 30th.

The latest injury update remains optimistic that Verlander can pitch again before his official retirement.

Verlander is in his 14th season with the Tigers. During that time, he has collected 2374 strikeouts, 23 complete games, and seven shutouts.

Regardless of how his final season pans out, Verlander has accomplished a lot in his career, and those accomplishments are worth celebrating.