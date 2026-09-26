Detroit Tigers’ Justin Verlander Gets Heartfelt Message Before Pirates Game

The Detroit Tigers are using this weekend to say goodbye to Justin Verlander’s illustrious career. The 43-year-old recently received a message from his brother, Ben Verlander, prior to making the final start of his MLB career.

Justin is starting the Tigers game today, September 26th. This game against the Pittsburgh Pirates is scheduled for 11:10 AM Mountain Time, 1:10 PM Eastern Time.

Ben Verlander Sends Heartfelt Message To Justin Verlander

Prior to the final start of Verlander’s career, his little brother, Ben, took to social media to share a message.

“Today my brother makes the final start of his career. It will be his first start in Detroit for the Tigers in 9 years and 37 days (August 2017). So many memories in Detroit. Baseball is my life. A huge reason for that is my brother. I fell in love with baseball watching him play. Today I get to watch him play one more time. Let’s do this. Go Tigers,” Ben wrote on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Ben & Justin Verlander: Detroit Tigers Together

As seen in Ben’s post, both were members of the Tigers organization.

Granted, they served in different roles. For Justin, he was the team’s ace on the mound. For Ben, he never cracked the MLB roster.

Ben played 422 minor league games for various Tigers affiliates. In those games, he recorded 343 hits, 68 doubles, seven triples, 176 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, and 18 home runs.

Meanwhile, Justin has enjoyed a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Justin was drafted second overall by the Tigers in 2004. Over his career, he pitched 556 games before Saturday. That included 26 complete games and nine shutouts.

In addition to the Tigers, Justin also played for the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, and the New York Mets.