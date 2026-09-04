Detroit Tigers Announce Kyle Finnegan Personal News Before Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers are entering a doubleheader on Friday, September 4th, 2026. Before their first game against the Cleveland Guardians, they announced personal news about Kyle Finnegan.

Game 1 of their doubleheader is scheduled for 2:10 PM Eastern Time, while Game 2 will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV at 7:15 PM Eastern Time. Keider Montero is the starter for the early game, while Andrew Sears will open for the second half of the doubleheader.

Detroit Tigers Announce Kyle Finnegan Personal News

Prior to the first pitch of their first game, the Tigers made an announcement regarding Finnegan.

“Happy birthday, Kyle!” the Tigers’ social media account posted on X.

Finnegan is a 35-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound hurler was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2013.

Kyle Finnegan’s 2026 Season With the Detroit Tigers

Finnegan has made 58 appearances for the Tigers this season.

In those MLB appearances, he has recorded 46 strikeouts, 14 holds, two saves, and a 3-0 record in 57.1 innings.

Prior to joining the Tigers, Finnegan played for the Washington Nationals. He was in his sixth season with the Nationals before they traded him to Detroit for R.J. Sales and Josh Randall.

Before returning to Detroit in the offseason, Finnegan elected free agency to see what he could get on the open market. By December 20th, 2025, he had re-signed with the Tigers.

Kyle Finnegan’s Future With the Detroit Tigers

Finnegan’s immediate future is largely settled.

Barring a surprise trade in the offseason, Finnegan is tabbed to return to Detroit next season. After all, he signed a two-year, $19 million contract back in December.

However, things get a little spicy after 2027. Finnegan owns a $10 million mutual option for 2028 before becoming a UFA again in 2029.

Now, just because he’s signed doesn’t mean that he won’t get traded. A lot of that depends on what Tigers’ management wants to do.

If they see 2027 as a rebuilding season, Finnegan is likely gone. However, if they do a quick retool, he has a better chance of sticking around.