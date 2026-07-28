Detroit Tigers Leaning One Way on Tarik Skubal Trade: Report

The Detroit Tigers have a major decision to make over the next week leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

That decision centers around whether they want to trade starting pitcher and back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

It’s clear Skubal would command a massive return for Detroit, and the Tigers appear to be leaning one way after ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided an update on Monday.

Tigers “Want” to Trade Tarik Skubal

During a trade deadline special of his podcast, “Sources Tell Jeff Passan,” Passan said executives around the league have told him the Tigers “want to trade Tarik Skubal.”

The issue is whether Detroit can find a partner willing to give them the type of haul they want in return to make a deal happen.

Jeff Passan Explains

“When I talk to opposing executives, they all say the same thing,” Passan said. “The Tigers want to trade Tarik Skubal, but can they? And that’s where we are going to get to over the next few days. Detroit needs to make a decision, and there’s going to be plenty of suitors.”

Passan named five potential teams that could be in the mix for Skubal if he becomes available.

“The Rays want Tarik Skubal, the Brewers want Tarik Skubal, the Phillies could sneak in there, the Braves, and of course the Dodgers lurking around.

“If the Tigers do trade Skubal, whether they get an arm that’s big league capable right now, outfield help, a little bit of both maybe, they’re also going to be getting Jackson Jobe back. Detroit’s pitching with Jobe, with Troy Melton, with Valdez, they are in a good spot going forward, and they actually could afford — and might be best off — if they trade Tarik Skubal.”

From the latest episode of Sources Tell Jeff Passan: Where things stand with the Tigers and Tarik Skubal. pic.twitter.com/SynhCMpXFL — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2026

Skubal’s 2026 Season

Skubal has been as good as advertised once again this season. While he may not win his third straight Cy Young Award, he enters his next start with a 7-5 record, a 2.70 ERA, and 110 strikeouts.

The issue is that Skubal missed time earlier in the season and has thrown just 90.0 innings, which is well below the workload of some of his potential competitors for the Cy Young Award.

Nonetheless, Skubal is scheduled to make his next start for Detroit on Wednesday at home against the Baltimore Orioles, which could potentially be his final start in a Tigers uniform.