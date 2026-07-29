Detroit Tigers Make Historic Tarik Skubal Announcement

The Detroit Tigers took the field Wednesday afternoon for their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, with ace Tarik Skubal making what could be his final start before the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

While Skubal could still remain in Detroit beyond Monday, there is also a chance the Tigers decide to trade him. In fitting fashion, he made franchise history Wednesday.

Tigers Announce Historic Skubal News

Skubal entered the game needing just one strikeout to reach 1,000 for his career with the Tigers, and he accomplished the feat in the first inning by striking out Taylor Ward.

With that strikeout, the Tigers announced that Skubal became the fastest pitcher in franchise history, by innings pitched, to reach 1,000 career strikeouts.

“1000 FOR TARIK SKUBAL,” the Tigers posted on social media. “Skub is the fastest pitcher by IP to reach 1,000 strikeouts in franchise history.

Tigers fans made sure to show Skubal plenty of love, giving him a standing ovation after he reached the milestone.

He finished the outing by pitching 6.2 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out six batters.

Where Skubal Could Land

Everyone seems to have an opinion on whether the Tigers will trade Skubal. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, rival executives have told him the Tigers “want to trade” Skubal, but there is uncertainty about whether any team will offer the type of return Detroit is seeking.

From the latest episode of Sources Tell Jeff Passan: Where things stand with the Tigers and Tarik Skubal. pic.twitter.com/SynhCMpXFL — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2026

As of now, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, and Milwaukee Brewers have emerged as the teams most frequently linked to Skubal. The Philadelphia Phillies have also surfaced as a potential suitor.

Passan, however, appeared on “First Take” Wednesday and said the race to land Skubal will come down to the Dodgers.

“Everybody’s thinking the Brewers are going to be in, the Braves are going to be in it, they’re all almost resigned to the idea that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to get Tarik Skubal,” Passan said.