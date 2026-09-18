Detroit Tigers Make Justin Verlander Announcement Ahead of Retirement

The Detroit Tigers are entering Friday’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox 72-81 overall and six games back of both the division lead and the Wild Card.

With just nine games remaining. The odds are certainly not in their favor of getting back to the playoffs. Meaning veteran right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander’s career is nearing its conclusion after he announced his retirement back in July.

However, Verlander, who’s been on the IL since early April with a hip injury, could make one final start in Detroit in front of the home fans next weekend, as the team continues to ramp him up for a return.

Tigers Make Verlander Announcement

With that still somewhat up in the air, the Tigers’ announcement potentially signaled that he may be making an appearance.

They announced on Friday that Sept. 25 and 26 will be a celebration weekend for Verlander, attempting to get fans into the seats to honor the future first-ballot Hall of Fame pitcher, who spent 14 of his 21 MLB seasons with the Tigers.

“Celebrate the player. Celebrate the person,” the Tigers posted on X. “Join us for Justin Verlander’s celebration weekend!”

Celebrate the player. Celebrate the person. Join us for Justin Verlander’s celebration weekend! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/USjvRdsN2N pic.twitter.com/094FSBWeBg — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 18, 2026

“Join us at Comerica Park for a two-day celebration honoring Justin Verlander, his legendary career, and the lasting impact he has made on the Detroit community,” the Tigers wrote via MLB.com.

“Tigers fans have been there for the unforgettable moments, the dominant performances and the incredible career of Justin Verlander. Now join us alongside his family, friends and teammates as we celebrate his legacy on and off the field.”

Verlander’s Illustrious MLB Career

As mentioned, he spent 21 seasons in the majors. And across that span, he became a 10-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, two-time World Series champion, MVP, which is rare for a pitcher, Triple Crown winner, and Rookie of the Year in 2005.

He has pitched in 556 career games to this point, with many hoping he’ll make it 557. And he holds a 266-159 win-loss record with a career 3.33 ERA across a staggering 3,571.1 innings pitched.