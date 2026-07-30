Detroit Tigers Make Major Decision on Top Prospect Max Clark

The Detroit Tigers held a 7-0 lead at one point during Wednesday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles but ultimately lost 10-9, dropping to 51-58 on the season.

It’s been that kind of year for Detroit. Despite the disappointing record, the organization is reportedly set to make an exciting roster move, according to Baseball America prospect writer Emily Waldon.

Tigers Calling Up Top Prospect

The Tigers are expected to call up top prospect Max Clark on Thursday.

Detroit selected Clark with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Franklin Community High School in Indiana. The draft class also featured Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Wyatt Langford in the first round.

Clark became the first high school player selected that year, and after two and a half seasons in the minor leagues, he has stayed on schedule for a 2026 MLB debut. He is still just 21 years old.

The @Tigers are reportedly calling up their No. 1 prospect, Max Clark, for his big league debut. More on MLB’s No. 13 overall prospect: https://t.co/eGvDTx8TmH pic.twitter.com/J1uMWecogG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 30, 2026

Clark’s Minor League Stats

Clark has logged 362 at-bats with Triple-A Toledo this season while batting .276 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and an .802 OPS.

Across his minor league career, Clark owns a .272 batting average with 36 home runs, 203 RBIs, 74 stolen bases, and an .808 OPS over 1,298 at-bats.

He explodes out of the batter’s box and should immediately add excitement to the Tigers’ lineup with his speed and athleticism.

Tigers Right Now

Despite sitting seven games below .500, Detroit remains in the AL Central race. The Tigers trail the division lead by 6.0 games and sit 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

At the same time, all signs continue to point toward the Tigers trading back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Skubal likely made his final start in a Tigers uniform Wednesday. He left after 6.2 innings with Detroit holding a 7-3 lead before the bullpen surrendered the advantage.