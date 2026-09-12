Detroit Tigers Make Sudden Gleyber Torres Decision During Rockies Series

The Detroit Tigers secured a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night to win their second consecutive game.

Now, they’ll enter Saturday afternoon with a chance to claim the series and simply try to stack some wins as the regular season winds down.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon for the Rockies and left-hander Andrew Sears for Detroit, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made a notable lineup decision involving veteran Gleyber Torres.

Tigers Announce Sudden Torres Decision

Batting second in the order and slotted as the designated hitter on Friday night was Torres. In three at-bats, he scored a run and struck out once.

For Saturday’s contest, however, Torres will not be in the starting lineup for Detroit as Hinch continues to use him in a platoon role at times.

The DH will be Colt Keith for Game 2 of the series, while the starting middle infield will feature Kevin McGonigle at second base and Hao-Yu Lee at shortstop.

Here’s the full Tigers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 9/12 K. McGonigle 3B H. Lee 2B C. Keith DH R. Greene LF E. Valencia C M. Clark CF S. Torkelson 1B B. Callahan RF J. Peck SS A. Sears S.”

Tigers 9/12 K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

C. Keith DH

R. Greene LF

E. Valencia C

M. Clark CF

S. Torkelson 1B

B. Callahan RF

J. Peck SS A. Sears SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 12, 2026

Torres’ 2026 Campaign

This season, Torres has appeared in 87 games for Detroit. Across 325 at-bats, he’s batting .268 with 54 runs, 87 hits, eight home runs, and 36 RBIs, while slugging .378 with a .749 OPS.

He’s on the verge of wrapping up his ninth MLB season and his second as a member of the Tigers.

Looking at the Tigers

Detroit enters Saturday’s game with a 68-79 overall record. This has them fourth in the AL Central, 7.0 games back in the division and 6.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

With 15 regular-season games remaining, barring a shocking turnaround, the Tigers are going to miss the playoffs after making it in each of the last two years.