Detroit Tigers Manager Makes Honest Justin Verlander Statement

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers lost to the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 3-1.

They got swept in the four-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers Manager Makes Honest Justin Verlander Statement

The Tigers have dealt with a lot of injuries this season.

One player who has been out (since March 30) is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

Before Thursday’s game, manager A.J. Hinch spoke about Verlander.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote: “A.J. Hinch said Justin Verlander is “inching forward more than sprinting forward.”

“No steps back is a good thing. Do we want him to take a quantum leap? Yes. Is he ready for competition? No.”

Verlander will throw in Baltimore, do another live BP next week”

Verlander struggled in his only game of the season.

He went 3.2 innings, letting up six hits (with five earned runs).

The 43-year-old threw his most recent simulated game on Wednesday.

Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote: “Justin Verlander threw a 4-inning simulated game today. Unofficial count: 62 pitches. He gave up 3 home runs, struck out 3. Fastball sat 92-93 mph, topping out at 94.6.”

Verlander has also had stints with the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Houston Astros.

The two-time World Series Champion spent the first part of his legendary career with the Tigers from 2005-17.

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News wrote (on May 20): “Those on my timeline freaking out about Justin Verlander’s sim game, come on. These are pitch-count and stamina building outings, mostly, and a chance to monitor velocity and pitch shapes. It’s a box to be checked, hardly predictive of anything that matters right now.”

Tigers Right Now

After a solid start to the year, the Tigers have fallen off due to their injury situation.

They are the last-place team in the American League Central with a 20-31 record in 51 games.

Beck added: “Tigers lose to Guardians, 3-1. They suffer their first 4-game series sweep to Cleveland since July 15-18, 2019, and first to Cleveland at Comerica Park since Sept. 1-3, 2017, the series after the Justin Verlander trade.”

The Tigers will now visit the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.